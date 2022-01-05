The Neshannock High boys basketball team kept a steady lead against Beaver Falls on Tuesday night.
But that advantage didn’t last the whole game.
The Tigers’ Tyler Cain had a tip-in at the buzzer to lift his team to a 55-53 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over the Lancers.
“Tyler Cain tipped it in and he’s a senior,” Beaver Falls coach Carliss Jeter said. “He’s been sticking it out with us. He played a really good game.”
The game was tied at 44 after a physical back-and-forth battle in the fourth quarter as regulation ended.
“I have to give this credit to that team,” Jeter said. “Every time we play these guys, this is one of the hardest games in our conference.
“I respect their coach, I respect their program. Our kids, we come up here and pulled out a win. It’s a tough place to win here.”
Neshannock’s Mike Sopko drained a layup to tie the game at 50 to force a second extra period.
The Lancers (0-1 section, 7-2 overall) tied the game at 53 in the second overtime. Beaver Falls had the ball with a running clock, finally calling a timeout with 9.6 seconds left.
Cain tipped the ball in off an errant shot at the buzzer to lift the Tigers (1-0, 4-3) to the win.
The teams opened with a defensive struggle as Neshannock claimed a 9-3 lead after the first quarter. The Lancers held that buffer, carrying a 20-10 margin into halftime.
“It was obviously an intense game,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “Clearly, taking the ten-point lead into halftime. I just felt that first half we let way too many opportunities get by.
“I told the guys at halftime, ‘That score needed to be twenty-eight, twenty-nine to ten (points).’ I just thought there were plenty of opportunities that we could have finished and we didn’t.”
Beaver Falls chipped away in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 30-26 going to the fourth period.
“Clearly, we knew they were going to pick up the pressure,” Corey said. “They were able to create a lot of turnovers, they were able to cause us some pressure and take us out of what we were trying to accomplish offensively.
“That second half, every catch was challenged, every dribble was challenged and I just think that pressure wore on us in the second half.”
Sopko scored a team-high 21 points for the Lancers and Kurt Sommerfeld added 11.
