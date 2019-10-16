By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The Neshannock High girls tennis team came up short Tuesday.
The Lady Lancers dropped a 5-0 decision to Sewickley Academy in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals at Moon High School.
Neshannock (11-2) will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A consolation against Beaver at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Blackhawk High School with a state playoff berth at stake.
“I knew coming into this match we’d have a battle,” Neshannock coach Chuck Dess said. “They were the defending state champs from last year and could easily repeat this year.
“This was the first match we lost in 50 days. I was proud of the way our girls battled them till the end. This was great experience for them.”
Following are the results:
SEWICKLEY ACADEMY 5, NESHANNOCK 0
SINGLES
1. Evelyn Safar (SA) def. Kelli Huffman 6-0, 6-0.
2. Simran Bedi (SA) def. Margo Silverman 6-0, 6-1.
3. Christina Walton (SA) def. Cristina Memo 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Victoria Keuber/Emma DiSantis (SA) def. Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman 6-0, 6-0.
2. Aleena Purwal/Milla Iranova (SA) def. Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski 6-0, 6-0.
Cross countryWilmington girls win title
Grace Mason helped propel the Lady Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A championship by winning the race against Slippery Rock.
Mason finished in a time of 20:09. Wilmington won the meet, 20-39. It’s the second consecutive region title for the Lady Greyhounds.
Becka Book finished third for the Lady Greyhounds in 22:10 and teammate Emma Mason was fourth in 23:01. Elise Hilton (5th, 23:03) and Marie Bickel (6th, 23:24) also ran for Wilmington.
The Greyhounds’ boys team topped Slippery Rock, 23-32. Wilmington’s Dale Nestor won the race in 18:09.
Dakota Schuring took fourth for the Greyhounds in 19:44 and Clay Kelliher captured fifth in 20:13. Beau Reed 6th, 20:46) and Dylan Lynch (7th, 20:52) also competed for Wilmington.
VolleyballWynn paces Union
Madi Wynn tallied 16 kills and 19 digs to lead the Lady Scots to a 25-10, 25-17, 25-13 Section 1-1A home win over Rochester.
Christian Pasquarello followed with four kills, 10 digs and four assists for Union (7-6, 8-8), while Rachel Bowen added six kills, three aces and 10 digs.
Nina Casalandra contributed four kills, 11 digs and three aces for the victors.
Union won the JV match as well, 25-12, 25-20.
Elise Booker posted four kills for the Lady Scots.
Shenango sweeps
The Lady Wildcats rolled to a 3-0 Section 1-1A road win over Western Beaver.
Grace Merkel paced Shenango with 11 kills and five points, while Kylee Rubin registered five kills and 15 points.
Emilee Fedrizzi slammed five kills, while Shannon Linz delivered 23 assists and seven points. Angel Klein served seven points and Emma Callahan collected five markers.
Shenango’s JV team also won 2-0.
Emilee Fedrizzi delivered 11 kills and Hannah Zeigler served six points. Kassidy Peters posted seven assists.
Wilmington falls in five
The Lady Greyounds dropped a 21-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-17, 15-11 District 10, Region 2-2A home match to Titusville.
Alex Anderson led Wilmington (2-4, 9-8) with 12 digs and Madison Wigley was next with 19 assists. Keegan McConahy chipped in with seven kills and 15 digs, while Rachel Lego notched 16 assists, five kills and six digs.
Gabi Lego slammed eight kills for the hosts and Mackenzie Wigley scooped up 11 digs.
Boys soccerWarriors clinch berth
Mohawk nailed down a WPIAL Class 1A playoff spot with a 6-0 road win over Neshannock in a Section 1 matchup. The Warriors (5-6-1, 7-9-1) tied for fourth place in the league with Beaver County Christian. The teams split the season series and both teams advance.
The playoff matchups will be announced Wednesday.
Alex Boston, Anthony Quear, Kaleb Lloyd, Dylan Lloyd, Travis Gabauer and John Colella scored one goal each for the Warriors. Preston McConnell, Ronnie Shirilla, Colella, Quear and Boston all chipped in with an assist.
Dylan Kerr earned the shutout in goal.
The Warriors led 3-0 at the half.
Girls soccerMohawk reaches playoffs
The Lady Warriors (7-7 Section 3-1A, 7-8 overall) advanced to the WPIAL playoffs by virtue of a fourth-place tie with Riverside (7-7, 8-8).
The playoff matchups will be announced Wednesday.
Lady Greyhounds lose
Wilmington dropped a 4-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road loss to Mercer.
The Lady Greyhounds are now 5-1, 12-4. Mercer improved to 5-1, 13-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.