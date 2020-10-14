A pair of Lawrence County boys high school golf teams are moving on.
Neshannock and Ellwood City Lincoln and took second and third place, respectively, on Tuesday in the WPIAL Class 2A team semifinals at Beaver Valley Golf Club. The top three teams advance to the WPIAL Class 2A Team Championship, which will be held Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Club in Belle Vernon.
Quaker Valley finished first with a 406 and the Lancers were second with a 421. The Wolverines were third with a 432. Shenango took sixth with a 455.
Liam Kosior and Justin Lockley both carded an 81 to guide Neshannock. Paul Litrenta posted an 82, Sam Ball notched an 86 and Matt Morelli added a 91.
Milo Sesti led Ellwood City with a 78 and Joe Hudson was next with an 80. Geoffrey Bokor (88), Zach Polojac (92) and Ryan Hampton (94) rounded out the top five scorers for the Wolverines.
Tommy George paced Shenango with a 77 and Vince Sibeto chipped in with an 89. Brayden Cast collected a 93 and Zach Herb shot a 97. Thomas Presnar and Cole Sickafuse both followed with a 99.
