A dominant display and milestone victory happened for the Neshannock High girls basketball team on Monday against Sewickley Academy.
The Lady Lancers cruised to a 64-17 WPIAL Section 1-2A win against the Lady Panthers. The victory put coach Luann Grybowski at 700 wins in her 42-year coaching career.
“With all the hoopla, I kind of just wanted to get the game in and over and not have to worry about it,” Grybowski said. “It’s great. It’s definitely great to be mentioned in the same sentences with Don Barth and De Porucznik.”
Neshannock (8-0 section, 15-1 overall) came out strong, within the first 32 seconds of the game, Megan Pallerino drained a 3-point shot to set the tone.
Going into halftime, the Lady Lancers led 44-5 against Sewickley Academy (3-2, 4-4).
Mairan Haggerty paced Neshannock with 20 points, while Pallerino and Addi Watts netted 15 and 11, respectively.
“We were pretty excited. We knew we had to go out there and do it for her (Grybowski) and that’s what we did,” Haggerty said. “We’ve been working on it at practice a lot like rebounding and we’ve put a lot of shots up per day and it’s been paying off.
“She (Grybowski) is the best coach I’ve ever had. She’s always been there for me and she’s just amazing.”
The mercy rule clock set in during the third quarter while the Lady Lancers continued to roll, leading 54-12 after three quarters.
“I thought we really started off strong and I think the kids wanted to do that,” Grybowski said. “It was all part of everything that was happening. I want them to play hard every single game like that. If we come out shooting and defending like that, we’ll be okay. It’s just a relief, actually, to get it (700 wins).”
