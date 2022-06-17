UNIVERSITY PARK — Neshannock High's softball team left Friday's PIAA Class 2A championship game the same way it entered — unbeaten.
Gabby Quinn belted a two-run home run to lift the Lady Lancers over Conwell-Egan Catholic, 4-1, at Penn State University's Beard Field. It's the second state gold medal for Neshannock, which lifted the girls basketball title in March. Six members of the basketball team play on the softball team.
Neshannock finished the season with a 26-0 mark. The Lady Eagles dropped to 14-10.
Freshman pitcher Addy Frye continued her dominance in the circle, allowing just the one run on four hits. Hunter Newman got things started for the Lady Lancers when she drove in Aaralyn Nogay in the first inning. Gabby Perod added an RBI for a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Quinn's homer came in the fifth.
A day earlier, Neshannock's baseball team dropped a 1-0 decision to Everett in the PIAA Class 2A championship game, at Penn State's Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
For more coverage of Neshannock's softball championship, see sports pages C1 and C2.
