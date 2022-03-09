JOHNSTOWN — Having not played since Feb. 24, there was a shroud of anxiety surrounding the Neshannock Lancers as they waited to see if they would continue their season with a berth in the PIAA Class 3A boys basketball tournament.
Eventually punching through as the seventh-place squad from District 7, the Lancers made sure to extend their campaign by at least three more days after knocking off District 6 champion Richland 50-43 Wednesday at Richland High School.
“The way things are set up, we’ve almost had like nine days off,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “So to come out and play with that sort of energy, that sort of fight — I’m just very proud of the effort.”
Neshannock (19-5) advances to face Aliquippa — a 53-50 winner over Brookville on Wednesday and the team that eliminated the Lancers from the District 7 playoffs on Feb. 24, leaving Corey’s squad in a holding pattern until they received the news that they were hoping to hear.
“I was really proud of our guys during that time period,” Corey said. “It’s a dead period. You’re sitting. You’re waiting to figure out if you’re going to go in, if you’re going to make the state playoffs or not. I think high school kids’ minds can wander a little bit. To our guys’ credit, they were locked in the entire break. Our practices were sharp. They were very competitive. We did a bunch of 4-on-4, 3-on-3 just to keep things a little bit light, but the sharpness of our practices during the dead period carried over to (Wednesday).”
Richland’s season ends with a 23-5 mark.
Richland jumped ahead 4-0 with a bucket and a pair of free throws by Trent Rozich, holding the Lancers off the scoresheet until Kurt Sommerfeld’s field goal with 4:21 left in the first. Five straight points from Mike Sopko gave the guests a 7-4 lead before a Sam Penna answer cut the edge to a point.
The Rams, who failed to convert on a number of high-percentage looks in the key, did not get that close the rest of the way with Luciano DeLillo connecting inside to make it 9-6 after a quarter.
“We started off with missed layup after missed layup and we just weren’t able to take advantage of the easy ones when we hand them,” Richland coach Joel Kaminsky said.
Sopko, a 6-foot-4 senior, continued his assault on the Richland frontcourt during the second quarter, tallying seven of Neshannock’s 11 points in the frame. Sopko also was a key part of the charge on the defensive end with the Lancers holding Richland to eight points in the quarter with zero field goals following a Penna bucket with 6:20 remaining.
“We pride ourselves on grinding in the half court,” Corey said. “We don’t play hardly any zone, I don’t think we’ve played more than 20 possessions of zone all season long. Our bread and butter is the half-court defense, and I thought our guys did a really good job of talking and communicating.”
Up 20-14 at halftime, Neshannock needed just 90 seconds to connect on their first three 3-pointers of the evening with Jack Glies’ bomb as the opening act to two more from Jay Corey. The nine-point outburst helped the Lancers to a 29-16 lead, but also served to wake up the Richland offense, which scored the next nine points with two field goals from Rozich — an on-the-line 2-pointer and a layup following a steal, a 3-pointer from Luke Raho and a putback from Demont Johnson supplying the Rams’ first concerted swipe at a large Neshannock lead.
“We just had to play quick,” Kaminsky said. “Our defense started to play with a little urgency when we realized that we could possibly lose this game. When that urgency kicked in, the defense turned into some offense for us and gave us that burst of energy and got that adrenaline going.”
Sebastian Coiro’s corner trey set off Neshannock’s response late in the third with Nate Rynd, Sopko and DeLillo also pitching in buckets during a 9-2 closing run.
The Lancers’ lead was at its largest early in the fourth thanks to a field goal from Sopko, who led his squad with 20 points.
Kellan Stahl ignited Richland’s second comeback try with a conventional three-point play that led to perimeter baskets from Raho and Rozich, with Rozich’s slicing the Lancers’ lead to 42-36 with 4:41 on the clock.
Despite another 3-pointer from Raho making it 44-39, Neshannock fended off Richland the rest of the way to secure their spot in the second round.
Jay Corey netted six points, while Coiro and Glies each posted five.
Rozich led Richland with 20 points and 10 rebounds with nine more points coming from Raho.
(Shawn Curtis is a sportswriter for the (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat).
