The Neshannock High boys tennis team opened the season on a positive note Wednesday.
The Lancers rolled to a 4-1 WPIAL Section 2-2A road win over Blackhawk.
Josh Urban (No. 2) and Sammy Ball (No. 3) posted singles victories for Neshannock. The doubles tandems of Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (No. 1) and Russell Kwiat/Michael Melaragno (No. 2) also scored wins for the Lancers.
Neshannock is back in action Thursday against Hickory in nonsection action.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 4, BLACKHAWK 1
SINGLES
1. Brent Mennell (B) def. Evan Dean 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5).
2. Josh Urban (N) def. Shane Hughes 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).
3. Sammy Ball (N) def. Tanner Wolfong 6-3, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (N) def. Ben Logan/Daniel Rodenbeck 6-1, 6-1.
2. Russell Kwiat/Michael Melaragno (N) def. Caleb Farone/Aiden Terry 6-2, 6-0.
EXHIBITION
Alex Frazier/Robert Fusco (N) won 6-2 in doubles.
Bain McGann (N) won 6-0 in singles.
