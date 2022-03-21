The Neshannock High boys tennis team dropped a 5-0 WPIAL Section 2-2A road decision to Central Valley.
The Lancers are now 0-2 in section and 0-2 overall.
Following are the results: CENTRAL VALLEY 5, NESHANNOCK 0
SINGLES
1. Christian Kosinski (CV) def. Michael Melarango 6-0, 6-1.
2. Ryan Hardek (CV) def. Bain McGann 6-1, 6-1.
3. Nathan Noel (CV) def. Alex Frazier 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Ryan Kerr/Andrew Yankello (B) def. Evan Hendry/Robbie Heath 6-0, 6-0.
2. Blackhawk won by forfeit.
