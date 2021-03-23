The Neshannock High boys tennis team struggled Monday.
The Lancers won one match in dropping a 4-1 WPIAL Section 2-2A home decision to Central Valley.
The doubles tandem of Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (No. 1) picked up the lone win for Neshannock (1-1 section, 2-1 overall).
Following are the results:
CENTRAL VALLEY 4, NESHANNOCK 1
SINGLES
1. Ryan Hardek (CV) def. Evan Dean 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.
2. Christian Kosinski (CV) def. Josh Urban (N) 6-0, 6-0.
3. Nate Noel (CV) def. Sammy Ball (N) 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (N) def. Ryan Kerr/Andrew Yankello 6-4, 6-1.
2. Colin Wilson/Connor Wilson (CV) def. Russell Kwiat/Michael Melaragno (N) 6-2, 6-2.
EXHIBITION
Robert Fusco (N) lost 6-1 in singles.
Bain McGann (N) lost 6-2 in singles.
