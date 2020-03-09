Neshannock boys struggle offensively in loss to Brookville

CLARION — Shooting woes proved costly for the Neshannock High boys basketball team Saturday.
The Lancers were 13 of 48 from the field in dropping a 49-34 PIAA Class 3A first-round contest to Brookville at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Neshannock’s season ends at 16-9.
The Lancers were 3 of 23 from behind the arc as well.
“Brookville is a very good team defensively in the half court,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “A lot of our shooting woes were a direct correlation to them defensively.
“Even a lot of clean looks that we had, the ball wasn’t falling. I can’t remember a game where we shot that poorly from behind the arc.”
It was the Raiders’ first playoff win in 23 years and second overall. Their last playoff victory came in 1997.
Brookville (18-7) will face WPIAL runner-up Lincoln Park in the second round at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Armstrong High School.
Neshannock, which never led, dug a 10-2 deficit early. The Lancers battled back and trailed 14-10 after one.
Both teams scored just three points in the second quarter and the Raiders held a 17-13 halftime advantage. Brookville increased the lead to 28-23 going to the fourth period.
“The game was a little frustrating because I never felt like we were out of it. But we couldn’t get the ball to fall,” Corey said. “It’s just crazy, there were a lot of misses for us.
“To have 18 more field goal attempts than them, I thought we were hustling and attacking the glass. A lot of it is the ball wasn’t falling.”
The Lancers closed to 31-28 when JP Mozzocio hit a 3-pointer with 5:52 to go. But Neshannock went cold and didn’t score again until Preston Turk tallied a pair of free throws with 1:44 to go. Brookville’s lead was 44-31 following the freebies.
Neshannock held teams to 49.3 points on average this season. It’s an area Corey was pleased with against Brookville.
“We’ve been in that range all year,” Corey said of allowing 49 points. “Defensively, it was very characteristic of us.
“I thought we played really well defensively. It wasn’t the defensive side of the ball that hurt us. It was just us not being able to knock down shots.”
Turk led Neshannock with 13 points and Mozzocio was next with 10.
Spencer Perry didn’t play for the Lancers in the loss.
“Playing without him was a big disadvantage for us,” Corey said. “He had a thigh contusion he had been playing through since Jan. 3.
“He felt something pull in the loss to Lincoln Park in the WPIAL playoffs and he was shut down for the rest of the season.”
Robert Keth paced all scorers with 20 points for the Raiders.
Neshannock loses three players to graduation — Jason Nativio, Turk and Nick Viggiano.
“We lose three tremendous young people,” Corey said of the seniors. “All three of them really worked hard for us. Our program really takes a big hit with the graduation of those three.
“First and foremost, they are great kids and a pleasure to coach. We had a really successful year and we had a blast in the gym. A lot of that is due to our senior leadership. I expect us to have a really good offseason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.