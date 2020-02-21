By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
The Neshannock High boys basketball team had a strong start Thursday night.
The Lancers, though, couldn’t sustain it.
Neshannock scored 10 of the game’s first 12 points before Lincoln Park quickly turned it around to send the Lancers to a 57-34 WPIAL Class 3A setback at New Castle High’s Ne-Ca-Hi Field House. It marked the third loss of the year for the Lancers to the Leopards. The first two came in Section 1 action.
“I think we were successful at picking some portions to attack the rim and we hit a shot,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “The thing against them is you have to take care of the basketball. You can’t rush things.”
Cam’ron Owens scored four of those first 10 points for Neshannock, which held that 10-2 lead with 4:33 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Leopards, though, closed the quarter on an 11-0 run for a 13-10 lead. Lincoln Park took the lead for good with 2:01 to go in the first quarter.
“Early on, we did a good job of not rushing things. A lot of that is them increasing the pressure a little bit,” Corey said. “It was definitely a good start. We came out with a lot of confidence.
“I think Lincoln Park has the ability to turn it up a notch. It kind of resulted in it being 11-10 just like that.”
Said Leopards coach Mike Bariski, “We called a timeout. They were in a triangle-and-2. We put something in for it and we didn’t run it three times in a row. I called a timeout and I said to run our special.
“We ran it and ran it and scored and scored and it changed the game. It took them out of that. On a big floor like this, we were able to spread them out and do some things.”
Neshannock (16-8) can still qualify for the PIAA playoffs if Lincoln Park (20-4) defeats Aliquippa (16-8) on Monday in the semifinals. That game will be held at a time and site to be determined.
The Leopards defeated the section rival Quips both times in the regular season.
Neshannock went cold from the floor after having success in the first four minutes of the game. Owens’ field goal with 4:33 to go in the first quarter was the last for the Lancers until JP Mozzocio hit a 3-pointer with 6:38 left in the third quarter to make it 23-17.
That was the closest Neshannock would get the rest of the way.
“Their athleticism and (with their) length,” Corey said of what makes Lincoln Park so successful defensively. “Each guy that is out there with the exception of Isaiah Smith probably has three or four inches on us at each position.
“They’re athletic enough and their length, they’re able to bother shooters. The clean looks you’re used to getting, you don’t get them when they turn it up a little bit.”
Mozzocio paced the Lancers with eight points. Owens and Preston Turk netted seven points apiece. Russell Kwiat was next with six.
“I thought our guys played really hard,” Corey said. “As far as the scheming of the game goes, I didn’t do a good enough job of making sure that it was in the 40s.
“We knew that for us to be successful against them, it needs to be a high 30s low 40s game. From a game management standpoint, I didn’t do a good enough job of making sure that we shrunk the game enough to be in that range where we could be successful.”
Andre Wilder tossed in a game-high 18 points for the Leopards.
