The defense put on a show Monday night for the Neshannock High boys basketball team.
The Lancers prevented Farrell from reaching double digits in any individual quarter en route to a 65-24 nonsection home win.
Neshannock pushed its overall record to 8-0.
Mike Sopko paced three Lancers players in double figures with 17 points. Russell Kwiat collected 16 tallies and Johnpaul Mozzocio was next with 15.
Neshannock held a 15-8 lead after the first quarter and increased it to 34-8 at the half. The Lancers owned a 47-16 buffer going to the final frame.
New Brighton 49, Laurel 48
Marcus Haswell hit a 3-pointer for the Spartans with three seconds remaining to close within a point, but it wasn’t enough in a nonsection road loss to the Lions.
Laurel (2-5) held a 41-31 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Haswell paced the Spartans with 19 points and Sam Haswell followed with 17.
New Brighton is now 2-3.
Springdale 75, Mohawk 41
Jackson Miller scored 15 points for the Warriors in a nonsection road loss to Springdale.
Mohawk is now 1-6.
