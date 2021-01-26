Russell Kwiat

Neshannock's Russell Kwiat dribbles into the lane during a home game against Farrell.

The defense put on a show Monday night for the Neshannock High boys basketball team.

The Lancers prevented Farrell from reaching double digits in any individual quarter en route to a 65-24 nonsection home win.

Neshannock pushed its overall record to 8-0.

Mike Sopko paced three Lancers players in double figures with 17 points. Russell Kwiat collected 16 tallies and Johnpaul Mozzocio was next with 15.

Neshannock held a 15-8 lead after the first quarter and increased it to 34-8 at the half. The Lancers owned a 47-16 buffer going to the final frame.

New Brighton 49, Laurel 48

Marcus Haswell hit a 3-pointer for the Spartans with three seconds remaining to close within a point, but it wasn’t enough in a nonsection road loss to the Lions.

Laurel (2-5) held a 41-31 lead going to the fourth quarter.

Haswell paced the Spartans with 19 points and Sam Haswell followed with 17.

New Brighton is now 2-3. 

Springdale 75, Mohawk 41

Jackson Miller scored 15 points for the Warriors in a nonsection road loss to Springdale.

Mohawk is now 1-6.

