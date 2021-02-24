By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The second quarter was pivotal for the Neshannock High boys basketball team Tuesday night.
The Lancers outscored host Union by 10 points in the period to claim a 57-49 WPIAL nonsection road victory.
Neshannock (15-1) led 15-13 after one quarter. The Lancers pushed the margin to 33-21 at the half.
“It was a good win,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “I knew it was going to be a physical game.
“I’m proud of how our kids responded. Both teams had some runs. We made free throws down the stretch to lock up the win.”
Mike Sopko scored 18 points for Neshannock and Cam’Ron Owens added 12.
“We needed a game like this,” Corey said. “It was a good, quality game for both teams late in the season and it was definitely that.”
The brothers duo of Matthew Stanley (22 points) and Mark Stanley (18 points) led the way for Union (6-4).
Shenango 70,
South Side Beaver 37
The Wildcats pulled away in the third quarter for a Section 1-2A road decision over the Rams.
Shenango (5-5, 13-8) pushed a 12-8 lead after one stanza to 29-20 at halftime. The Wildcats took control in the third period for a 44-26 buffer after three periods.
“You want to go on the road and get that win before the playoffs,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “We’re building some momentum going into the playoffs; I’m pretty happy with that.”
Ryan Lenhart scored 24 points for the Wildcats. Brody McQuiston was next with 11 markers and Reis Watkins chipped in with 10.
Noah Prince posted 13 points for South Side Beaver (3-7, 6-10).
Grove City 59,
Wilmington 29
The Eagles pulled away for a District 10, nonregion home victory over the Greyhounds.
Mason Reed recorded eight points for Wilmington (1-17) and Weston Phanco chipped in with seven.
Luke Hostetler notched 15 points for Grove City.
Western Beaver 70,
Mohawk 60
A slow start proved costly for the Warriors in a nonsection home loss to the Golden Beavers.
Mohawk (3-17), which has lost seven straight games, trailed 13-3 after one quarter and 35-26 at halftime.
Mark Rudesill led a balanced Warriors attack with 15 points and Jay Wrona was next with 14. Justin Boston netted 12 tallies and Jackson Miller added 10.
Levin Gray garnered 22 points for Western Beaver (9-4).
Ellwood City 80,
Riverside 53
Alexander Roth paced three Wolverines scorers in double figures with 29 points in an easy road win over the Panthers.
Joseph Roth was next with 19 markers for Ellwood City Lincoln (8-4) and Dan Ditri delivered 13.
Sean Falk scored 16 points to pace Riverside (3-16).
New Castle 93,
Sharon 43
Six players scored in double figures for the Red Hurricane, led by Sheldon Cox with 16 markers. Michael Wells and Andrae Jackson followed with 13 points apiece. Isaiah Boice was next with 12, while Jonathon Anderson and Chris Hood delivered 10 points each.
Bret Salsgiver led all scorers with 28 points for the Tigers.
Shenango 63,
Laurel 62
Ryan Lenhart scored 26 points for the Wildcats, while pulling down a team-high 10 rebounds. Reis Watkins was next with 12 markers.
Marcus Haswell scored 16 points for the Spartans. Ethan Houk and Landin Esposito added 13 markers apiece.
New Brighton 68,
Mohawk 58
Jay Wrona netted 20 points for Mohawk and Keigan Hopper chipped in with 17.
JoJo Reynolds recorded 21 tallies for New Brighton (7-8).
Girls
Central Valley 65,
New Castle 37
The visiting Lady ‘Canes dug an early hole and couldn’t recover in dropping a Section 2-4A decision.
New Castle (3-9, 5-9) trailed 20-4 after the first quarter and 32-14 at the half.
Aayanni Hudson netted 11 points for the Lady ‘Canes and Neena Flora followed with 10.
Alyssa Gillin tossed in 29 markers to lead the Lady Warriors (4-9, 7-11).
North Catholic 58,
Mohawk 49
Paige Julian scored 18 points for the Lady Warriors and Nadia Lape added 14.
Dacia Lewandowski netted 17 points to lead the Lady Trojans.
Laurel 58,
Beaver Falls 45
Regan Atkins tossed in 16 points for the Lady Spartans. Lucia Lombardo and Johnna Hill chipped in with 11 tallies apiece.
Macyla Collins recorded 24 points for Beaver Falls.
New Castle 50,
Ambridge 45
Aayanni Hudson netted a game-high 24 points for the Lady ‘Canes. She added 12 rebounds and four steals as well. Mia Graham, the team’s lone senior, was next with 13 markers.
Sophia Chickos scored 17 points for Ambridge.
Hockey
Neshannock picks up win
The Lancers captured a 5-3 road win over Elizabeth Forward.
Neshannock trailed 1-0 early. The Lancers tied the game when Davey Cochenour (Kennedy Catholic) found the back of the net with help from Santino Multari (Kennedy Catholic). The Warriors reclaimed the lead at 2-1 to close out the first period.
Neshannock bounced back with three consecutive goals, the first by Gio Valentine (Neshannock) on a pass from Multari. On the power play, Hunter Harris (Grove City) deflected a Multari shot for the next goal. Minutes later, Multari put Neshannock up 4-2 with help from Harris and Valentine.
Elizabeth Forward closed the gap to 4-3 at the midway point of the third period. Multari, though, added an empty-net goal with an assist going to Emilio Valentine (Neshannock) to close the scoring.
Riley Mastowski (Kennedy Catholic) turned away 28 shots in goal for Neshannock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.