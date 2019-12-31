By Kayleen Cubbal
and Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Spencer Perry delivered for the Neshannock High boys basketball team Monday night.
Perry posted 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lancers to a 48-42 win over Union in the championship of the Neshannock Holiday Tournament.
“Spencer had a tremendous game for us,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “He was a difference maker in the game because of his size.
“To our guys credit, we changed some things up. We made some adjustments to our offense. Spencer responded well, as did everyone else.”
The final day of the tournament was moved from Saturday to Monday to accommodate fans because the college football playoffs were Saturday.
“It was a good game and a nice atmosphere,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “They made some big rebounds down the stretch; Perry got a big putback that hurt us.
“It was a fun game. It’s always fun for us to play our local rivals because we don’t get that in our section.”
Union (5-3) led 14-10 after the first quarter 24-23 at the half. The Lancers (7-2) regrouped at halftime and captured a 36-34 lead going to the final frame.
Neshannock was 6 of 8 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.
“We got a couple of key stops down the stretch,” Corey said.
Preston Turk tallied 10 markers for the Lancers.
“They help get us ready for section play,” Stanley said. “They’re long and they’re always skilled. Turk gives us matchup fits.”
Matthew Stanley paced the Scotties with 18 points and Vince Fuleno chipped in with 13.
“The nice thing is Union plays so hard,” Corey said. “They guard extremely well in the half court. It was a back and forth game.
“We had a very good crowd. Every time we’ve played Union in our tournament, it’s always a heck of a game.”
Turk and Perry were named to the all-tournament for Neshannock, while Matthew Stanley and Fuleno earned the nod for Union.
Wilmington 32,
Greenville 30
The Greyhounds hung on for the consolation win over the Trojans at the Neshannock Holiday Tournament.
Wilmington’s lead was cut to two points late in the game. Braxton Shimrack went to the foul line for a one-and-one for the Greyhounds with six seconds left. But Shimrack missed the front end and the Trojans grabbed the rebound and raced to the other end.
Greenville launched a 3-pointer from the corner that was off the mark. A Trojans player corralled the carom and put up a fadeaway jumper that was errant as well at the final horn.
“It was one of those kind of grit and grind games,” Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “They like to slow it down. Our goal was to be physical with Benny Cano, who is averaging over 20 points a game.
“We missed some layup opportunities and missed some 3s. I thought this was our best effort of the season. I thought the kids really bought into the game plan. We’re going to have to grind games out. Any win you can get you’ll take it.”
Junior McConahy led Wilmington (2-6) with eight points and 12 rebounds. Shane Cox collected seven tallies and 10 boards.
Cox was named to the all-tournament team.
Caelan Bender notched four steals to go with his six tallies.
Cano cashed in a team-best 12 points for Greenville (3-7).
Girls
Shenango 43,
Wilmington 33
A big fourth quarter propelled the Lady Wildcats to the nonconference win on the road.
Shenango (2-5) led 3-2 after one quarter and 15-13 at the half. The Lady Greyhounds, though, pulled to within 24-23 after three quarters before the Lady Wildcats went on a run.
Emilee Fedrizzi paced Shenango with 14 points and Kylee Rubin added 12. Rubin finished with a double-double with 11 rebounds, while Kassidy Peters added six rebounds. Janie Natale had four assists and Jordan Smith three steals.
Nadia Huebner scored 19 markers, including four 3-point field goals, for Wilmington (2-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.