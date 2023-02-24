NORTH HILLS — Survive and advance.
The Neshannock High boys basketball team executed that slogan perfectly Thursday night.
Jack Glies scored 27 points to lead the second-seeded Lancers to a 53-49 WPIAL Class 3A playoff win over seventh-seeded Yough at North Hills Middle School.
“It was a great win for us. Yough was a very good team,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “They had a lot of size and a lot of athleticism. It took a tremendous effort from our young guys. I can’t say enough about their efforts.”
Glies scored 11 of his points in the third quarter and 11 more in the fourth. He added nine rebounds and four assists.
“Jack had a phenomenal game once again,” Corey said. “He got into a little bit of foul trouble and played 28 minutes.
“He played tremendous throughout the entire game. The 27 points are huge. The nine rebounds are equally as huge. Yough had a big size advantage over us. They have a big, athletic advantage over us. Our kids really played tough and we played disciplined basketball.”
Neshannock (18-5) moves on to the semifinals to take on Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-5) on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
“OLSH is once again a very good basketball team,” Corey said. “Look at the success OLSH has experienced over the last six or eight years, they’ve been very successful. We’ll have our hands full Monday evening.”
The Cougars (16-8) will compete in the consolation bracket against Shady Side Academy on Saturday.
Yough missed seven of its 10 free-throw attempts. Neshannock converted 14 of its 19 attempts from the foul line.
The Lancers were 10 for 10 at the stripe in the final frame. Glies made six of those freebies.
“It was something we stressed since Monday,” Corey said of the free-throw shooting. “To shoot like we did tonight, the boys responded very well. Our message was step to the line with confidence.”
Nate Rynd and David Kwiat collected eight markers each for the Lancers. Luciano DeLillo pulled down seven rebounds for Neshannock.
The Lancers won the battle of the boards, 31-14.
Terek Crosby collected 20 points to lead Yough.
The Lancers led 8-6 after the first quarter and 15-12 at the break. The Cougars cut the deficit to 34-32 after three quarters.
“Yough is a very good defensive team, athletic. They make it hard to score,” Corey said. “You had two teams that really pride themselves on playing good defense.
“It was a slugfest the first half; going back and forth. Crosby and Glies finally got going in the second half.”
