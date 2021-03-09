By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
The Neshannock High boys basketball team was able to withstand a furious Beaver Falls rally Monday night.
The second-seeded Lancers built a 16-point lead and held on to claim a 40-33 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round home win over the Tigers.
Seventh-seeded Beaver Falls got as close as 30-28 on a field goal early in the fourth quarter. Neshannock, though, never lost the advantage and was able to contain the visitors and capture the win. That 30-28 score was the closest Beaver Falls was since a 6-4 deficit in the first frame.
The Section 1 rivals split the regular-season series, with each team winning on the road.
“Beaver Falls is a very good defensive team,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “They present a lot of challenges and a ton of length, 6-(foot)-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Their length is very disruptive.
“I thought it was just a slugfest back and forth. I knew this game would follow the other two.”
Neshannock (17-1) advances to meet No. 11 seed Ellwood City Lincoln (12-4) in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Lancers won both Section 1 meetings, 47-39 and 59-50.
“Ellwood is playing very good basketball. We’re familiar with one another,” Corey said. “Ellwood City is a great basketball team.
“They have a nice combination of guards. Joey Roth is a very good forward for them. They’re very balanced in their personnel. What’s happened in the past is in the past. We’re focused on Thursday and we expect it to be a full-blown battle. It is special to be playing games of this magnitude on our home floor.”
The Lancers led 8-4 after one period and 21-6 at the half. The Tigers roared back in the third period to cut the deficit to 30-26.
“Besides that third quarter, I thought we guarded the basketball very well. We kept them in front.
“We did a very poor job of that in the third quarter. The other three quarters I couldn’t give our guys enough credit. We knew Beaver Falls wasn’t going to quit.”
Johnpaul Mozzocio paced Neshannock with 12 points.
“Johnpaul was getting face guarded,” Corey said. “He played through some great defense by Beaver Falls.
“I thought he did a great job getting himself freed up. He played well on the defensive end, too.”
Mike Sopko and Matthew Parkonen followed with eight points and eight rebounds apiece. Cam’Ron Owens also pulled down eight rebounds for the winners.
“Parkonen was really big for us off the bench for us,” Corey said. “He had four points in the second and third quarters. We struggled offensively in that third quarter.
“For Parkonen to come off the bench and give us that offensive spark was big.”
The Lancers led 34-29 with just over three minutes to go. Beaver Falls’ Michael Conley Jr. was whistled for a travel with 2:36 and the Lancers still up 34-29.
Russell Kwiat helped give Neshannock more breathing room when he connected on an incredible shot with about 2:07 to go.
“Both of the Beaver Falls big men had four fouls,” Corey said. “We continued to attack the hoop. They’re a much different team when one isn’t on the floor.
“He did a great job attacking those big guys. He pulled a 360 no-look shot. He was able to hang long enough and get the ball to go off the backboard and go in. His intent was perfect. He’s a great kid who takes coaching very well. There was a little bit of contact up top and that forced him into that shot.”
Conley hit a field goal with 1:02 to go to cut the deficit to 36-33. But the Lancers’ defense was able to close out the win.
