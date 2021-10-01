Neshannock’s boys golf team capped off an undefeated regular season in style Friday.
The Lancers, who cruised through WPIAL Section 5-2A play with a 12-0 record, emerged victorious at the Tri-County championship at Avalon Field Club.
Neshannock and Ellwood City Lincoln both finished tied for first with 353 team scores. The champion was determined by a hole tiebreaker. The hole with the toughest handicap rating (No. 5) was used and each player’s scores were tallied with the lowest team winning the tiebreaker.
“It was very close,” Neshannock coach Mike Kirkwood said. “We had to stress that every putt matters when you have teams playing great golf. Even if you’re making a bogey or double bogey or triple bogey, you can’t get mad and lose focus. You have to regroup because every putt matters, so you have to play like that if you want to win.
“Usually, this is the end-of-year event for most teams not in the playoffs and it’s a fun thing and you hope to compete to win it,” he continued. “I am happy for our kids to be able to do that.”
Next up for the Lancers is the first round of the WPIAL team championship on Oct. 12 at Indian Run Golf Club in Avella. Neshannock’s Sophia Covelli will compete in Thursday’s WPIAL Class 2A girls individual championship at Hannastown Golf Club in Greensburg.
Matt Morelli led Neshannock at the Tri-County event with a 79, which was good enough for third overall. Paul Litrenta fired an 85, while Sam Ball had an 88 and Covelli added a 101.
Ellwood City’s Milo Sesti took medalist honors with a 76. Zac Polojac was fourth overall with an 82. Tyler Baker (93) and Dan Rogers (102) rounded out the Wolverines.
Riverside finished two strokes behind with a 355. Logan Greer finished second overall with a 78.
Laurel placed fourth with a 388. Nolan Ayres led the Spartans with an 88. Brandon Boyles was next with a 96 and Caleb Gilmore had a 97. Seth Smith finished with a 107.
Mohawk placed fifth with a 400. Keigan Hopper led the Warriors with a 95, while Josh Wilkins added a 98. Mason Hopper (100) and Caleb Mays (107) rounded out Mohawk’s scores.
Tom Presnar carded a 94 to pace Shenango in sixth with a 413. Brayden Cast had a 100 and Cole Sickafuse (106) and Nico Vanasco (113) were next.
Union came in seventh with a 457. Rocco Galmarini led the Scotties with a 93. David Heaberlin (112), Zac Chorneky (118) and Ian Depietro (134) rounded out Union’s scores.
