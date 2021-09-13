Matt Morelli helped the Neshannock High boys golf team remain undefeated.
Morelli fired a 39 to lift the Lancers to a 215-226 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Connoquenessing Country Club on Monday.
Paul Litrenta chipped in with a 40 for Neshannock (7-0 section, 7-0 overall) and Sam Ball added a 44. Sophia Covelli collected a 45 and Caleb McConnell followed with a 47.
Hoerner cards 48 for New Castle
Josh Hoerner scored a 48 for the Red Hurricane in a 219-255 Section 5-3A loss to Montour on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Sean Carmichael collected a 50 for New Castle (0-6, 0-6), while Thomas Morell and Tyler Mulhollen each shot a 51. Dom Cade was next with a 55.
Ellwood upends Union
Zac Polojac posted a 41 to lift the Wolverines to a 223-263 Section 5-2A win over the Scotties on the par-36 back nine at Del-Mar.
Zion Bunney and Dan Rogers each fired a 44 for Ellwood City Lincoln (6-1, 7-1), while Mitch Covert and Tyler Baker both scored a 47.
Rocco Galmarini garnered a 41 for Union and Conner Eckert was next with a 53. David Heaberlin contributed a 54, Zach Chornenky carded a 55 and Cameron Taylor tallied a 60.
Laurel knocks off Mohawk
Nolan Ayres shot a 38 to lift the Spartans to a 213-223 win over the Warriors on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest.
Caleb Gilmore was next for Laurel with a 40 and Brandon Boyles recorded a 44. Seth Smith carded a 45 and Eli Sickafuse notched a 46.
Keigan Hopper fired a 40 for Mohawk (1-6, 2-6), while Mason Hopper Josh Wilkins each chipped in with a 41. Kevan Yorns tallied a 49 and Kaden Young was next with a 52.
Girls soccer
Mohawk rolls to win
Natalie Quear netted three goals to lift the Lady Warriors to a 10-1 nonsection road win over Sharpsville.
Madisyn Cole and Ava Ernst collected two goals each for Mohawk (1-2). Elizabeth Whippo, Ava Nulph and Alexa Kadilak added one goal each for the Lady Warriors.
South Side Beaver defeated Mohawk, 2-1.
The Lady Rams led 1-0 at the half.
Ava Ernst scored Mohawk’s goal, which was assisted by Madisyn Cole.
Volleyball
Union breezes to victory
The Lady Scots cruised to a 25-11, 25-7, 25-12 Section 1-1A home win over Aliquippa.
Maddie Kassi served six aces for Union (1-0, 1-0). Kelly Cleaver contributed five aces and four kills for the Lady Scots, while Zoe Lepri followed with three kills.
Union won the JV match as well, 25-10, 25-11.
Emma Murdock scooped up nine digs for the Lady Scots, while Mallory Gorgacz recorded five digs, five assists and 10 aces. Allie Ross slammed six kills.
Girls tennis
Neshannock nips Ellwood City
The Lady Lancers captured a 3-2 Section 4-2A decision over the Lady Wolverines at Pearson Park.
Elena Noga (No. 1) and Lindsey Urban earned singles wins for Neshannock (2-1, 3-1).
The doubles team of Alex Ong/Juliana Medure was victorious for the Lady Lancers.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 3 , ELLWOOD CITY 2
SINGLES
1. Elena Noga (N) def. Rylee Heitzenraten 7-5, 6-4.
2. Lauren Stich (EC) def. Chloe Maalouf 7-6 (7-2), 6-3.
3. Lindsey Urban (N) def. Lacey Kennedy 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Alex Ong/Juliana Medure (N) def. Olivia Andrews/Tess Kohnen 6-0, 6-4.
2.Kailyn Hamilton/Tessa Folino (EC) def. Brianna Bailey/Diana Swartz 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
EXHIBITION
Kat Venasco (N) DEF. defeated Angelina Guerrera 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.