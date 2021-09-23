Paul Litrenta helped keep the Neshannock High boys golf team unbeaten.
Litrenta shot a team-low 38 to pace the Lancers to a 213-226 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Ellwood City Lincoln on the par-36 front nine at Del-Mar on Thursday.
Matt Morelli, Sam Ball and Nax Vitale all chipped in with a 43 for Neshannock (10-0 section, 10-0 overall). Sophia Covelli was next with a 46.
Milo Sesti scored a 38 to lead Ellwood City and Zac Polojac posted a 43. Mitch Covert contributed a 46, Tyler Baker shot a 48 and Dan Rogers added a 51.
Mohawk tops Shenango
Keigan Hopper fired a 38 to lead the Warriors to a 217-228 Section 5-2A win over the Wildcats on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest.
Josh Wilkins was next for Mohawk (4-7, 5-7) with a 40 and Mason Hopper notched a 42. Kaden Young recorded a 47 and Caleb Mays tallied a 50.
Joe Campoli scored a 43 for Shenango and Tommy Presnar was next with a 44. Mike Leitera followed with a 45, Jake Natale notched a 47 and Ben Santangelo added a 49.
The Warriors dropped a 228-241 decision to Riverside. Keigan Hopper was Mohawk’s medalist with a 41.
Laurel upends Union
Caleb Gilmore posted a 40 to lift the Spartans to a 221-253 Section 5-2A win over the Scotties on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows.
Nolan Ayres was next for Laurel (5-6, 5-6) with a 41 and Brandon Boyles followed with a 46. Greg Preisser provided a 47 and Seth Smith supplied a 47.
Rocco Galmarini and Connor Eckert each shot a 45 for Union. Zach Chorneky carded a 47 for the Scotties, while Sully Egbert delivered a 55. Cameron Taylor tallied a 61.
Greyhounds garner win
Kaitlyn Hoover and Garrett Heller both shot a 44 to propel Wilmington to a 189-220 District 10 win over Reynolds on the par-36 back nine at Shenango Lake.
Presley deep followed with a 45 for the Greyhounds and Sam Mistretta 56.
Volleyball
Shenango cruises to win
The Lady Wildcats knocked off host New Brighton 25-6, 25-17, 25-12 in a Section 1-2A contest.
Kassidy Peters provided 16 points and 15 assists for Shenango, while Elyse Lenhart served 12 points.
Kylee Rubin recorded five points and six kills, Emilee Fedrizzi followed with five kills and Ashley DeCarbo delivered four digs.
There was no JV match.
Union sweeps foe
Elise Booker scooped up 22 digs with nine kills and three aces to lead the Lady Scots to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-10 Section 1-1A road win over South Side Beaver.
Kelly Cleaver chipped in with five blocks, four kills and six digs for Union (5-0, 7-0). Maddie Kassi added six digs.
Union won the JV match as well 25-23, 25-20.
Jacey Conti contributed three kills and three digs for the Lady Scots, while Allie Ross registered seven digs and four aces. Mallory Gorgacz handed out four assists.
Ellwood sweeps Mohawk
The Lady Wolverines captured a 25-17, 25-6, 25-6 Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Warriors.
Chloe Fadden, Ari Smiley and Cassidy Lehman each contributed seven digs for Mohawk. Jenna Barth served four aces for the Lady Warriors and Audrey Magno notched four digs. Deyani Revis blocked three shots.
Ellwood City won the JV match, 25-7, 25-16.
Neshannock wins in three
The Lady Lancers breezed to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-9 Section 1-2A home victory over Freedom.
Mairan Haggerty slammed 12 kills for Neshannock (5-1, 6-1) and Maya Mrozek was next with 10. Aaralyn Nogay served seven aces with three digs for the victors.
Neshannock won the JV match 18-25, 25-13, 15-12.
Lady Greyhounds win in five
Wilmington captured a 25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 24-26, 15-9 District 10, Region 3-2A road win over Franklin.
Rachel Lego delivered eight assists, six digs and four kills for the Lady Greyhounds, while Myah Chimiak contributed seven digs. Paije Peterson and Maelee Whiting posted five aces and four kills apiece for Wilmington.
Kara Haines slammed seven kills and Emilie Richardson recorded five.
Girls soccer
Wilmington suffers setback
The Lady Greyhounds lost their first match of the year, 5-0, to host General McLane in District 10, nonregion action.
The Lady Lancers led 1-0 at the half.
Taylor Kendall made 11 saves for Wilmington (5-1).
Girls tennis
Wilmington tops foe
The host Lady Greyhounds defeated Kennedy Catholic in a District 10, Region 1-2A match, 4-1. The match was held at Westminster College.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1) and Jenna Allison (No. 2) picked up singles wins for Wilmington (5-4, 5-4). The doubles teams of Mary Boyd/Adrienne Offutt (No. 1) and Ami Hatch/Eleanor Furimsky (No. 2) captured verdicts for the Lady Greyhounds.
WILMINGTON 4, KENNEDY CATHOLIC 1
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Laina Suhar 6-2, 6-1.
2. Jenna Allison (W) def. Clarissa Ealy 6-0, 6-0.
3. Jade Ngugen (KC) def. Bella Toto 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-2).
DOUBLES
1. Mary Boyd/Adrienne Offutt (W) won by forfeit.
2. Ami Hatch/Eleanor Furimsky (W) won by forfeit.
