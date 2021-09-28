The Neshannock High boys golf team capped off a perfect season Tuesday.
The Lancers defeated Mohawk (210-234) and Union (210-252) in a pair of WPIAL Section 5-2A matches at Castle Hills Golf Course.
Matt Morelli led Neshannock (12-0 section, 12-0 overall) with a 37 and Paul Litrenta was next with a 39. Caleb McConnell and Sophia Covelli each shot a 43, while Max Vitale added a 48.
Keigan Hopper led the Warriors with a 44 and Josh Wilkins contributed a 46. Kaden Young fired a 47, Mason Hopper notched a 48 and Caleb Mays scored a 49.
Zach Chorneky paced the Scotties with a 43. Conner Eckert and Rocco Galmarini both garnered a 49, while Sully Egbert delivered a 52 and David Heaberlin scored a 59.
Ellwood edges Shenango
Milo Sesti scored a 38 to pace the Wolverines to a 228-230 Section 5-2A win over the Wildcats on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Zac Polojac posted a 44 for Ellwood City Lincoln and Tyler Baker chipped in with a 45. Zion Bunney carded a 50 for the Wolverines and Grady Smith added a 51.
Brayden Cast led Shenango with a 41 and Jake Natale notched a 45. Ben Santangelo scored a 46, while Nico Vanasco and Cole Sickafuse each shot a 49.
Wilmington upends FOE
The Greyhounds took care of Reynolds in District 10 action on the par-36 front nine at Tanglewood Golf Course, 191-233.
Kaitlyn Hoover carded a 38 for Wilmington (10-8) and Garrett Heller contributed a 43. Alexandria Settle shot a 49 and Evan Jones added a 61.
Girls tennis
Neshannock SEWS UP PLAYOFF BERTH
The Lady Lancers slipped past Blackhawk, 3-2, in a Section 4-2A match at Pearson Park to secure a postseason berth.
Elena Noga (No. 1) and Lindsey Urban (No. 3) scored singles verdicts for Neshannock (4-1, 5-1).
The Lady Lancers’ doubles team of Alex Ong/Kam Copple (No. 1) also prevailed.
Wilmington falls
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 5-0 District 10, Region 1-2A decision to host Grove City.
GROVE CITY 5, WILMINGTON 0
SINGLES
1. Macy Matson (GC) def. Mary Matyasovsky 6-2, 6-1.
2. Katie Feng (GC) def. Jenna Allison 6-3, 6-2.
3. Emily Williams (GC) def. Bella Toto 6-3, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Cana Severson/Lillian Conger (GC) def. Mary Boyd/Adrienne Offutt 6-2, 6-0
2. Ella West/Jubilee Bandy (GC) def. Lilly Ochs/Ami Hatch 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
Ellwood edges Riverside
The Lady Wolverines won all three singles matches to claim a 3-2 Section 4-2A road verdict over the Lady Panthers.
Maddy McCommons (No. 1), Rylea Heitzenrater (No. 2) and Lauren Stich (No. 3) earned singles victories for Ellwood City (2-4, 2-7).
ELLWOOD CITY 3, RIVERSIDE 2
SINGLES
1. Maddy McCommons (EC) def. Kierstn Whipple 6-1, 6-2.
2. Rylea Heitzenrater (EC) def. Meredith Cole 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
3. Lauren Stich (EC) def. Lauren Bush 6-7 (8-10), 6-4, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Olivia Andrews/Tess Kohnen (R) def. Emily Fox/Shannon Tritt 6-4, 6-0.
2. Kailyn Hamilton/Tessa Folino (R) def. Marlin Ondek/Skylar Minnitte 7-5, 6-3.
Lady Wolverines fall
Ellwood City dropped a 4-1 Section 4-2A home verdict to Central Valley.
Maddy McCommons (No. 1 singles) picked up the lone win for the Lady Wolverines.
Boys soccer
Wilmington nets 18 in win
Charles Krepp scored three goals and added a pair of assists to lead the Greyhounds to an 18-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over Commodore Perry.
Boys cross country
New Castle drops a pair
The Red Hurricane came up short against Blackhawk (20-35) and Montour (19-41) on the Spartans’ home course.
Lucas Bradley finished third for New Castle, while Nate Pitzer was 11th. Ben Bryson was 14th, Josh Hoerner took 16th and Andre Kladitis captured 17th. No times were provided.
New Castle’s boys junior high team took second place in a meet against Montour and Blackhawk. Nik Kladitis won the race in a time of 9:00.
Mohawk wins two
The Warriors defeated Laurel and Union by 15-50 counts, but dropped a 21-36 decision to New Brighton on the Lions’ home course.
Kaleb Lloyd finished second for Mohawk in 18:37 and teammate Nico Cascavilla finished sixth in 20:57. Logan Walker was seventh in 21:22, Ayden Leslie finished ninth in 21:30 and Jesse DiLullo captured 15th in 27:28.
The Warriors’ Joe Whippo won the junior high race in 13:10.
Lancers upend Riverside
Neshannock’s Brendan Burns won the race to lead his team to a 16-41 win over the Panthers on Riverside’s home course.
Burns posted a time of 18:39. Nick Bender finished second for the Lancers in 20:58 and Adam Rickel took third in 21:03. Lorenzo Scarnati scored a fourth-place finish in 21:11 and Geoffrey Measel claimed sixth in 22:02.
The Lancers’ Cole Hutchison won the boys junior high race in 13:00.
Girls cross country
New Castle falls twice
The Lady ‘Canes lost to Blackhawk (15-46) and Montour (15-50) at Montour.
Keara Mangieri finished 13th for New Castle and lailah Bogart was 14th. Julia Bryson claimed 17th, Julianna Graziani finished 18th and Summer Barge came in 19th. No times were provided.
The Lady ‘Canes’ junior high squad defeated Blackhawk and lost to Montour. New Castle’s Anna Reider took ninth overall in 12:33.
Mohawk tops three
The Lady Warriors knocked off New Brighton (15-49), Union (15-48) and Laurel (15-50).
Mohawk’s Natalie Lape won the race in 20:27 and teammate Evelyn McClain was second in 21:24. Aricka Young placed third in 21:34, Katelyn Stivers was fourth in 22:22 and Lillian McClain claimed fifth in 22:37.
Urban takes second
Neshannock’s Lindsey Urban placed second in a meet against Freedom and Riverside on the Lady Panthers’ home terrain.
Urban finished the race in 24:35 and teammate Autumn Hendry was third in 25:08. Emma Wilt claimed fourth in 28:05 and Brooke Presnar placed sixth in 28:22.
Girls soccer
Mohawk comes up short
The Lady Warriors dropped a 2-1 Section 3-1A road decision to Riverside.
The game was scoreless at halftime.
Kristen Clark scored the goal for Mohawk (0-5, 1-5) to put the visitors up 1-0. Madisyn Cole earned the assist.
Abi Boehning made 12 saves in goal for the Lady Warriors.
Lady Greyhounds cruise
Anna Williams scored four goals to lead Wilmington to a 14-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over Kennedy Catholic.
Becka Book and Reese Walker scored three goals apiece for the Lady Greyhounds (3-0, 6-1), while Analise Hendrickson added two. Lindsey Martineau and Emily Arblaster scored one goal each for the winners.
Hendrickson assisted on four goals for the Lady Greyhounds and Martineau and Walker chipped in two each. Book, Williams, Annalee Gardner and Evi Dickinson contributed one assist apiece.
Taylor Kendall earned the shutout in goal for Wilmington.
The Lady Greyhounds held a 6-0 lead at the half.
