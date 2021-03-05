By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The Neshannock High boys basketball team came out strong Thursday.
The second-seeded Lancers built a 13-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back in posting a 63-26 WPIAL Class 3A first-round win over McGuffey.
Neshannock trailed 2-0 before running off 20 consecutive points to take control.
“It was a good start for us,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “We were balanced throughout. Very balanced. Five guys scored in both quarters of the first half for us.
“Defensively, we played with great energy. We were able to be very disruptive.”
Neshannock (16-1) will take on Beaver Falls in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Monday. The Tigers (10-4) moved on with a 61-47 victory over Charleroi.
The Lancers and Tigers split in the regular season with the visiting team winning each time. Beaver Falls spoiled Neshannock’s bid for a perfect regular season with a 37-29 decision on Feb. 16.
The Lancers won on the Tigers’ home floor 50-35 on Jan. 29.
“We have a good feel for them and what we’re about to face,” Corey said. “As much as we feel comfortable with the scouting report, I’m sure they feel comfortable as well.
“It’s going to come down to a couple of wrinkles here or there and which team is shooting the ball better.”
Neshannock raced to a 15-2 lead after one quarter and pushed the margin to 35-9 at the break. The Lancers cruised into the fourth quarter with a 50-16 advantage.
Johnpaul Mozzocio led all scorers with 20 points for the Lancers. He was 6 of 8 from behind the arc.
“Mozzocio had good rhythm,” Corey said. “He did a lot of stuff pre-catch, in terms of getting open and getting clean looks.
“Once he hits one or two shots, the guys do a good job of finding him on the perimeter.”
Cam’Ron Owens was next with 13 markers for the winners.
“I thought Cam’Ron Owens played tremendous tonight,” Corey said. “For us to continue to play in this tournament, that’s the type of effort we are going to need.
“He did a tremendous job of rebounding the ball. He got his hands on a ton of balls, he always does. He always plays with great energy. He got offensive rebounds and finished around the rim. We’re going to have to rely on that sort of effort.”
Russell Kwiat and Mike Sopko added eight points apiece for Neshannock.
Jantzen Durbin scored 13 points to lead the Highlanders (10-7).
“I thought our scouting report was solid,” Corey said. “We were very prepared for them.
“McGuffey has shown some good efficiency. Our goal tonight was to not let it get to that point. Increase the amount of possessions we pressed tonight. Our guys did a really good job in the press, creating turnovers and getting easy baskets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.