The Neshannock High boys basketball team got renewed life Monday night.
Union wasn’t as fortunate.
The Lancers qualified for the PIAA Class 3A playoffs when Lincoln Park rolled to a 75-61 win over Aliquippa in the WPIAL semifinals. The top seven teams out of the WPIAL advance to the state playoffs in Class 3A.
The Scotties’ season officially came to an end when Cornell cruised to a 68-47 decision over Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals. The top six teams out of the WPIAL advance to the state playoffs in Class 1A.
Union (14-9) lost to the Crusaders in the quarterfinals, 40-39.
Neshannock (16-8) lost to Lincoln Park in the WPIAL quarterfinals, 57-34.
The PIAA Class 3A boys playoffs open March 7. The Lancers will join New Castle (Class 4A) and Shenango’s (Class 2A) boys teams, along with Laurel (Class 2A) and Mohawk’s (Class 3A) girls squads in the state playoffs.
