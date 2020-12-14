Neshannock boys bidding for a big season

The Neshannock boys hope to make a big push this season.
The Lancers believe they have the reinforcements to do so. They welcome back five lettermen in seniors Russell Kwiat, Johnpaul Mozzocio and Spencer Perry and juniors Cam’Ron Owens and Michael Sopko.
But the team’s depth goes well behind that experienced core.
“At this point, I am pretty confident that we can go 9-11 deep, depending on the situation,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “This is definitely one of the most skilled teams we’ve had since I have been at Neshannock. It’s probably the deepest team, in regards to personnel, we’ve had in that time period as well.”
Perry is the team’s top returning scorer at 10.9 points per game. Kwiat (9.7) and Mozzocio (8.3) are right behind.
“Russell Kwiat has pretty much started for us for three years. Johnpaul has started two years now. Spencer Perry has been in the lineup for two years now. We have some guys that are very experienced, which obviously helps and those guys weren’t starting on bad teams. Those are three guys who started multiple years on pretty good teams, teams that have won some playoff games,” Corey said. “Some teams have to turn to underclassmen early. Those three have really earned those minutes as freshmen and sophomores. This being their senior year, we are very fortunate to have guys like that coming back to lead our team.”
There are many players competing for roles after those three.
“A couple guards, whether it be from experience or where they are right now, skill-wise, have kind of put themselves in a situation where they will get a ton of minutes. The same thing goes with a couple forwards,” Corey said. “That’s very positive for us. Even more, we have about six or seven guys that are really competing for spots, like 6-12. It’s great to have competition.
“Our practices have been very good. I think we had a great November, as far as preseason workouts and practices. Personnel-wise, 1-15 this is probably the most skilled team we’ve had here in probably 13 years. We have a lot of guys who can handle the ball and who can shoot the basketball. This is the one year we’ve had the most guys commit themselves to the game of basketball year round.
“This group of kids plays really hard and they always have. These guys have been in the system a long time. They have a high skill level. We have a lot of what we’d call ‘basketball junkies.’ They have logged good minutes for us at the JV and varsity levels and played a lot of AAU basketball. Having players with a high basketball IQ allows us to push practices and workouts more, too. For us, our strengths are the skill level, the depth, these guys playing hard and the overall basketball IQ. I feel excited to go into the season with a team like that.”
The team’s wide array of personnel enables it to change styles when necessary.
“Each game dictates what we do defensively. With our depth, it does allow us to play a little more up-tempo on offense and defense. When playing a greater speed, the possibility of fouls and guys getting winded is there. With the depth and skill level we have, I feel confident that, if a certain opponent requires it, we can play full-court defense and trap,” Corey said. “Having that depth is a key. Injuries and thinking about potential quarantine and contact tracing — as scary as a lot of that stuff is, our depth helps us be a little more comfortable with the uncertainties.”
The Lancers, who finished 7-5 in WPIAL Section 1-3A and 16-9 overall last season, have a new look to their section. Lincoln Park, Aliquippa and New Brighton are out, which leaves Beaver Falls, Ellwood City, Laurel, Mohawk and Riverside as the team’s foes.
“Lincoln Park and Aliquippa not being in the section kind of opens up some things. Getting Laurel back and the rivalry we’ve had is very good,” Corey said. “The last couple years, we’ve played Laurel and Mohawk in nonsection games. Now, they are section games and seeing some of your county opponents twice a year is always great. Beaver Falls will probably be one of the top two teams in 3A. They have a ton of guys back. We know those are going to be battles. Ellwood City and Riverside are always good rivalries. Those kids play hard and they are tough kids. It should be an exciting year, in regards to section play.”
