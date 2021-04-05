Michael Altmyer helped lead the Neshannock High baseball team to victory Saturday.
Altmyer posted three hits and two RBIs in pacing the Lancers to a 5-0 WPIAL nonsection home win over Union.
In addition, Altmyer pitched in relief. He threw 12/3 innings, giving up a pair of hits with four strikeouts.
The game also was the inaugural Anthony Ascione Memorial matchup. Ascione, who helped lead the Lancers to the WPIAL Class AA title in his senior season of 1991 and a runner-up spot in the PIAA playoffs that season, was killed in an automobile accident in 1997.
Ascione was a coach on the Neshannock baseball staff at the time of his death.
“It was an emotional day,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “He was a tremendous athlete and an even better person.”
Anthony was a pitcher/outfielder at Neshannock. He was 18-0 combined on the mound in his junior and senior seasons with the Lancers.
Neshannock hung a banner at its field and Anthony’s father Sam threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
The Lancers (2-1) tallied nine hits against the Scotties.
Nate Rynd had two hits for the winners, including a solo home run in the fifth. It was the first homer of the year for Rynd.
Gavin Wooley had a triple for the winners.
Wooley (1-1) started and pitched 21/3 innings to pick up the win. He gave up no hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Neshannock scored a run in the second, three in the third and one more in the fifth.
The Scotties (3-1) had three hits.
Jake Vitale suffered the loss. Vitale started and tossed 41/3 innings, allowing eight hits and five earned runs with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
Riverside 15, Ellwood City 13
A big fifth inning propelled the Panthers past the Wolverines in a nonsection road decision.
Riverside (1-1) erased a 13-7 deficit by plating seven markers in the fifth frame. The Panthers tacked on an insurance tally in the sixth inning.
Both teams finished with 15 hits.
Ashton Wilson and John Biskup registered three hits apiece for Ellwood City Lincoln (0-4). James Meehan and Noah Magill chipped in with a pair. Biskup drove in three runs.
Ellwood City scored five runs in the second inning and eight in the fourth.
Riverside notched a run in the second, two in the third, four in the fourth, seven in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Mars 20, Shenango 8
Tyler Kamerer and Shane Cato collected three hits each for the Wildcats in a nonsection home loss to the Planets.
Cato added a homer as well for Shenango (2-2). He suffered the loss on the mound.
Ethan Bintrim was next with two hits for Shenango.
Softball
Shenango 5, Blackhawk 0
Mia Edwards stole the show for the Lady Wildcats in a nonsection home win over the Lady Cougars.
Edwards struck out 18 batters and allowed one walk for Shenango (5-0). She gave up just one hit.
Brianna DeSalvo recorded two hits, including a double, and Ashley DeCarbo added a pair of RBIs.
The Lady Wildcats finished with six hits and they scored all of their runs in the second inning.
