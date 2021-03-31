By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The Neshannock High baseball team bounced back Tuesday.
The Lancers rolled amassed 13 hits en route to a 9-2 WPIAL Section 2-2A road win over Shenango.
Neshannock (1-1 section, 2-1 overall) dropped a 16-1 setback to Shenango (1-1, 2-1) the day before.
Matthew Nativio paced the Lancers with three hits and three RBIs. Nate Rynd, Grant Melder and Michael Altmyer chipped in with two hits each for the winners.
JA Quahliero drove in two runs for the Lancers.
Shenango recorded three total hits.
Gabe Yanssens knocked in both of the runs for the Wildcats.
Josh Pallerino (1-0) started and earned the win. Pallerino worked 3 1/3 innings, giving up no hits and two earned runs with four walks and two strikeouts.
Ethan Bintrim started and suffered the loss. Bintrim tossed four innings, giving up nine hits and seven runs — all earned — with three walks and six strikeouts.
Neshannock scored four runs in the second, three in the third and two in the fifth.
Shenango scored both of its runs in the fourth inning.
New Castle 3,
Academy at the Lakes 2, 8 INN.
Jeremy Hunt came through in the clutch for the Red Hurricane.
Hunt delivered a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning to score Dom Fornataro with the game-winning run in a win over Academy at the Lakes in eight innings. There were no outs when Hunt connected for the sacrifice fly.
The game was part of the IMG Academy National Classic and played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Dante Micaletti (1-0) got the win in relief. Micaletti tossed two innings, allowing a hit and a run — earned — with a walk and no strikeouts.
New Castle (2-1) notched seven total hits.
Logan Gibson was 3 for 4 for the ‘Canes. Anthony Miller, who started on the hill for New Castle, tallied two hits.
New Castle plated two runs in the fifth and the winning marker in the eighth.
Academy at the Lakes scored a run in the second and another in the seventh.
Union 16, Avella 10
Mike Gunn was unstoppable for the Scotties in a Section 1-1A road win over the Eagles.
Gunn was 5 for 5 at the plate with three runs scored, four RBIs and five steals. He also had a triple.
Union pounded out 18 hits.
Jackson Clark collected three hits, four runs scored, including a triple and three steals for the Scotties.
Shane Roper recorded three hits and five RBIs for the winners. Cam Taylor tallied two hits.
Nick Vitale and Brennen Porter posted two RBIs each for Union.
Joe Annarelli (2-0) started and picked up the win. Annarelli worked 4 1/3 innings, giving up 11 hits and 10 runs — eight earned — with four walks and four strikeouts.
Union scored a run in the first, one in the second, three in the third, seven in the fourth, three in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Avella tallied two runs in the first, four in the second, two in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Ellwood City 19,
Laurel 8
The Spartans scored early and often in knocking off the Wolverines in a nonsection home matchup.
Laurel (2-0) held an 11-1 lead after two innings.
The Spartans recorded 15 total hits, to nine for Ellwood City Lincoln.
Logan Ayres and Michael Pasquarello posted three hits each for Laurel. Kobe DeRosa, Robert Herr and Cameron Caldararo collected two hits apiece for the winners.
Pasquarello plated four runs for the Spartans, while Caldararo and Justin Fell drove in three each. Herr and Luke McCoy knocked in two runs each for Laurel.
Ashton Wilson, Russell Murray and James Meehan posted two hits each for the Wolverines. Ryan Gibbons knocked in a pair of runs for Ellwood City.
Ryan Hampton started and took the loss. He tossed one inning, giving up eight hits and nine runs — all earned — with a walk and no strikeouts.
The Spartans scored five runs in the first, six in the second, two in the fourth and six more in the fifth.
The Wolverines plated a marker in the second, five in the second and two in the fifth.
Mohawk 11,
Freeport 6
The Warriors scored five runs in the fifth inning to pull away and claim a nonsection home win over the Yellow Jackets.
Mohawk led 6-4 prior to pulling away with the six-run fifth.
The Warriors posted 11 hits.
Jay Wrona, Jordan Mollenkopf and A.J. Verdi notched two hits apiece for the winners.
Cooper Vance, J.C. Voss and Marc Conti collected a pair of RBIs each for Mohawk.
Vance started and picked up the win. He tossed three innings, giving up a hit and four runs — all unearned — with a walk and six strikeouts.
Freeport only had one hit in the game. The Warriors made eight errors, walked three and hit one.
Union 16,
Avella 1
Jake Vitale recorded two hits and three RBIs for the Scotties in a Section 1-1A home win over Avella. Vitale (1-0) started and went the distance to earn the win on the mound. He allowed three hits and an unearned run with a walk and six strikeouts.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Doral Academy (Fla.) 7,
New Castle 2
The Red Hurricane managed just four total hits in a nonsection loss to Doral Academy (Fla.).
Anthony Miller had a triple and an RBI for the ‘Canes (1-1). Dante Micaletti drove in the other run for New Castle.
Shenango 16,
Neshannock 1
The Wildcats erupted for five runs in the top of the first and cruised to a Section 2-2A road win over the Lancers.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Ethan Bintrim tallied three hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats.
Mohawk 8,
Riverside 6
The Warriors rallied for a nonsection road win over the Panthers.
Mohawk (1-1) plated three runs in the top of the seventh for an 8-5 lead.
Softball
Wilmington 17,
Farrell 0
The Lady Greyhounds recorded 13 hits in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win over the Steelerettes.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Faith Jones posted two hits, including an inside-the-park home run, and four RBIs for Wilmington (1-0, 1-0).
Ella Krarup and Paije Peterson provided two hits apiece for the Lady Greyhounds.
McKenna Bucker knocked in three runs for the winners and Brianna Fisher added a pair.
Remington Koi (1-0) picked up the win. Koi pitched the first two innings, allowing no hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Wilmington scored 11 runs in the first inning and six more in the second.
Beaver 5,
New Castle 0
The Lady ‘Canes didn’t get a hit in dropping a Section 3-4A road decision to the Lady Bobcats.
New Castle (0-1, 0-3) had one runner reach base, doing so on a passed ball on a strikeout in the sixth inning.
Rachel Zona (0-2) started and suffered the loss. Zona went the distance, surrendering seven hits and five runs — four earned — with three walks and five strikeouts.
Shenango 4,
Laurel 0
Mia Edwards dominated from the circle for the Lady Wildcats in a Section 4-2A home verdict over the Lady Spartans.
Edwards (4-0) started and went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed three hits and no walks with 19 strikeouts. Edwards has 56 total strikeouts on the season with no walks.
The Lady Wildcats (1-0, 4-0) managed three hits.
Brianna DeSalvo delivered two hits for Shenango.
Kaylee Withrow notched two hits for Laurel (0-1, 1-1).
Autumn Boyd went the distance to take the loss. Boyd gave up no earned runs with 13 strikeouts and three hits.
Shenango scored one run in the first, one in the second and two more in the fifth.
Shenango 9,
Quaker Valley 7
The Lady Wildcats built a big lead and held on for a nonsection road win over the Lady Quakers.
Mia Edwards (3-0) earned the win. She started and went four innings, giving up two hits and no runs with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
Boys track
Wilmington sweeps pair
The Greyhounds cruised to a 106-18 win over Kennedy Catholic and a 98-36 decision over Farrell.
Luke Edwards (100, 400 relay), Ethan Susen (200, 400 relay), Connor Vass-Gal (shot put, discus), Soloman Glavach (pole vault, high jump) and Mason Reed (long jump, triple jump) captured two wins each for Wilmington.
Neshannock falls
The host Lancers dropped a 111-38 home setback to Riverside.
Neshannock won four events, including two by Cam’Ron Owens (high jump, long jump).
Girls track
Lady Greyhounds roll
Wilmington knocked off Kennedy Catholic (109-19) and Farrell (110-4).
Becka Book claimed four wins (100, 400, 1600 relay, javelin) for the Lady Greyhounds.
Neshannock comes up short
The Lancers lost a 76-74 decision to Riverside on Neshannock’s track.
Camryn Copple (100, triple jump) and Avery Latta (shot put, javelin) won two events apiece for the Lady Lancers.
Mohawk sweeps pair
The Lady Warriors knocked off Laurel (124-26) and Ellwood City (139 1/2-10 1/2).
Hannah McDanel (100, 200, 400 relay), Natalie Lape (1600, 3200, 3200 relay) and Nadia Lape (400 relay, long jump, triple jump).
Boys tennis
Lancers roll
Neshannock breezed to a 5-0 Section 2-2A win over host Riverside.
Wolverines edge Ambridge
Ellwood City picked up a 3-2 Section 2-2A road win over the Bridgers.
