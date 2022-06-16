UNIVERSITY PARK — A state championship slipped through the Neshannock High baseball team's grasp Thursday afternoon.
Everett scored the game's only run in the bottom of the ninth in a 1-0 PIAA Class 2A decision over the Lancers at Penn State University's Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The Warriors' Jadin Zinn drove in Karl Foor in the home half of the ninth off Neshannock twirler Dom Cubellis.
The state championship is the first in program history for Everett (21-2).
Neshannock finishes the season at 20-8. The Lancers lost in the WPIAL championship to Serra Catholic, 8-2.
The Lancers managed just two hits in the defeat.
Neshannock was bidding for a piece of history. The Lancers were attempting to become just the second school to win state titles in baseball and softball. Loyalsock Township swept the crowns on the diamond in 2008.
That leaves the Neshannock softball team with a shot at winning one state gold on the diamond this season. The Lady Lancers (25-0) will meet District 12 champion Conwell-Egan Catholic (14-9) at 11 a.m. at Penn State University's Beard Field.
Neshannock won the WPIAL title last month with a 9-1 win over Frazier.
(0) comments
