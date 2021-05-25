John Quahliero has resigned as Neshannock High baseball coach.
Quahliero submitted his resignation letter to administrators on Monday. It won’t be official until accepted by the Neshannock School Board at its June meeting.
Quahliero, a longtime Neshannock assistant, was hired in 2020 to replace veteran coach Mike Kirkwood, but no games were played then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was 13-9 this season, with his team losing to Shenango 8-0 in the WPIAL Class 2A playoff quarterfinals last week.
The search for Quahliero’s successor will begin after his resignation is accepted by the board, according to co-athletic director Bob Burkes.
