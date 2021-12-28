The Neshannock High boys basketball team gained momentum quickly and didn’t slow down against Hillcrest Christian Academy on Tuesday.
The Lancers carried the positive energy into a 58-25 win over the Eagles in the lidlifter of the Neshannock Christmas Tournament.
Neshannock (6-1) raced to a 19-3 lead after the first quarter.
“Clearly it was a very young team we were playing,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “Our top six guys didn’t play too much tonight. So it’s good we get out of it injury free and all that jazz.
“We scheduled Hillcrest a long time ago; weren’t real sure what they were about...the nice thing was we were able to play our young guys as well.”
Hillcrest Academy (3-2) battled back a bit in the second quarter and settled for a 28-13 halftime deficit.
“It was a pretty physical game and we’re not used to that kind of physicality in the game,” Eagles coach Mike Reynolds said. “I think our guys started learning how to play against it. My key takeaway is we need to be quicker.”
Mike Sopko scored a team-high 12 points for the Lancers. Nate Rynd and Luciano DeLillo added eight markers apiece.
“It was a unique game...we just wanted to prepare ourselves for tomorrow’s game,” Sopko said. “We just wanted to make sure we ran our stuff well and got prepared for a good Union team.”
Neshannock had players constantly guarding the net in the first and second half of the game. This strategy would give them a lead of 48-18 at the end of the third quarter.
“We talk about crashing the offensive glass and things like that,” Corey said. “Obviously, they were playing that two-three zone. Being able to crash the glass and go get a couple offensive rebounds for putbacks was obviously something we stressed.”
Neshannock will face off against Union (7-0) in the championship round of the holiday tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“Union’s a tremendous team, really good players,” Corey said. “We’ll have quite a challenge on our hands tomorrow against the Scotties.”
