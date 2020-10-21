By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
Stacy Robinson wishes that Anthony Nealy had more time.
“After spending four years in the Union High football program, he’s grown up a lot,” the veteran Scotties coach said. “I would say that around 10th grade, he started getting better each game.
“In my 24 years, we haven’t really had to go out and recruit skill players. Anthony was just kind of there.”
Nealy made the most of Friday’s home contest, turning in a performance to remember.
Nealy scored three touchdowns and added the game-winning two-point conversion in a thrilling 43-42 Scotties win over Fort Cherry in WPIAL Big Seven Conference action.
For his efforts, Nealy was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week by the New Castle News sports staff.
“It’s the ebbs and flows of a game. I thought we made it a little too exciting,” Robinson said after the game. “But credit to them, they kept striking and they kept coming after us. But we answered the bell.
“They had us on our heels most of the game, but we were able to bounce back and pull off the win in the end.”
Union (3-3 conference, 3-3 overall) trailed 42-35 with 1:45 to go. Jackson Clark took a third-down handoff and plowed in from a yard out to cut the deficit to 42-41 with 1:38 left.
Robinson didn’t hesitate in making a decision on the conversion since the Scotties technically have no kicker.
Nealy works with the younger players.
“He volunteers to work with the defense and the special teams — just whatever needs done,” Robinson said.
Quarterback Tyler Staub dropped back on the two-point conversion and zipped an aerial to the right side of the end zone. There were defenders around Nealy, but it didn’t matter. Nealy hauled in the pass to put the hosts up 43-42.
“It was in traffic,” Nealy said. “Thanks to our defensive backs in practice, that helped me make that play.
“We work on that. They help me catch the ball. It was a big conversion.”
Said Robinson, “I talked to (Nealy) earlier in the week. I saw him grow up from a boy into a young man. As a ninth grader, he was wobbly kneed and unsure of himself. Now, he comes out there to play on both sides of the ball. He bounces back. He got beat for a TD, but he shook it off and was ready to play the next play. We count on people like him.”
Mike Gunn helped seal the win for the Scotties when he intercepted Maddox Truschel with 1:01 left.
