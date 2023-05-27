Members from Natalie’s Cheer & Tumble recently won a national cheer competition in April.
The Vega and Omega teams both won first place at The ONE Finals April 29-30 at Kalahari Resort & Convention Center in Sandusky, Ohio.
Members of the NCT Allstars Vega Junior 2 team are: Mariyah Pounds, Sophia Smarrelli, Cecilia Cochran, Emma Relic, Sophia Flora, Da’Mya Whetzel, Neena Joseph, Kennedy Kulbacki, Giuliana Panella, Emmi Cain, Aubrey Ritter, Annabelle Kosin, Taylor Johnson, Kendall Corey, Jenna Iclek, Isabella Reighert, MiKenzie O’Hara, Kennedy Totten and Maddie Kerr.
Members of the NCT Allstars Omega Junior 1 team are: Kiyann Campbell, Mariyah Pounds, Aubrey Ritter, Harper Miller, Jalayah Phillips, Clara DePorzio, Meridith Daughtry, Nylah Hunt, Sophia Montgomery, Maddie Gearhart, Valencia Upshaw, Layla Larreau, Audrianna Zona and Marlee Kleim.
NCT’s Luna team got fourth place and the Aurora team took eighth place during the competition.
