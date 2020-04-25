NCAA denies request to drop Division I sport minimum

By Associated Press
The NCAA Division I Council denied a request to temporarily waive the minimum number of sports required to be a Division I member and delayed a decision on allowing all college athletes to be immediately eligible one time after transferring.
The NCAA announced Friday night that a request made recently by five FBS conference commissioners to waive numerous Division I requirements for up to four years would be considered in the coming weeks. But a blanket waiver permitting schools to drop below the minimum 16 sports would only be considered on a case-by-case basis.
The request was made with schools bracing for tough times as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic begins to take a toll athletic departments.
“Higher education is facing unique challenges, and the Division I leadership believes it’s appropriate to examine areas in which rules can be relaxed or amended to provide flexibility for schools and conferences,” said Council chairwoman Grace Calhoun, the athletic director at Pennsylvania. “We will prioritize student-athlete well-being and opportunities balanced with reducing costs associated with administering college sports, but a blanket waiver of sport sponsorship requirements is not in keeping with our values and will not be considered.”
The transfer waiver working group recommended in February to allow all athletes to transfer one-time in four years without sitting out a season. Some sports already have a one-time transfer exception, but not football, men’s and women’s basketball, hockey and baseball.
The waiver change could have gone into effect this year, but the council cited the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 outbreak for delaying a vote.
NCAA TO GIVE MEN’S HOOPS
TEAMS SCHEDULING OPTIONS
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is giving teams new scheduling options for the 2020-21 season.
The NCAA’s Division I Council approved a proposal Friday to give men’s basketball programs choices with 28- and 29-game schedules.
The council vote still must be reviewed by the NCAA Board of Directors and won’t be considered final until the conclusion of its board meeting on Wednesday.
The proposal will allow schools that schedule 28 regular-season game to participate in one multiple-team event of up to three games. Programs with 29-game regular-season schedules can participate in a multiple-team event with up to two games.
A team that does not participate in a multiple-team event can have up to 29 regular-season games.
Three-day multiple-team events must by completed within 10 days and two-day events must conclude within five days, under the proposal.
Non-Division I programs may participate only if they are the event host.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.