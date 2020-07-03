National Football League to play Black anthem before national anthem

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaps over Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the first half of a NFL football preseason game, in Baltimore. Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is tweaking and refining a record-setting unit led by NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who is expected to again be the key component of an attack with several newcomers in the mix.