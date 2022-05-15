A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Updated: May 16, 2022 @ 12:25 am
Bob Natale carded a hole-in-one at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Natale scored the ace on the par-3 174-yard No. 9 hole with a four-hybrid.
Robert Brown, Stan Magusiak, Doug Martin and Albert Johnston witnessed the shot.
