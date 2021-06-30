STATE COLLEGE — Fourteen Division I programs — including Penn State and Bucknell universities — are located in Pennsylvania. As of Thursday, their student-athletes can monetize off their name, image and likeness.
Name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation was included in the $40.8 billion budget package Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed on Wednesday.
Pennsylvania state senator Scott Martin, a Republican from Lancaster, was a strong proponent of the provisions that allowed for NIL legislation to be included in the budget package signed by Wolf.
“Enacting this measure provides much-needed clarity after court rulings ushered in an era where these hard-working student-athletes can now benefit from their name, image and likeness in their personal lives,” Martin said in a statement sent to CNHI on Wednesday. “After seeing many states acting quickly to enact these changes, due to the NCAA continuing to fail these athletes, I am grateful the Governor joined us in understanding how important this was to ensure Pennsylvania is not at a competitive recruiting disadvantage after July 1.”
The law means any athlete at schools, including high-profile football players at places like Penn State and Pittsburgh, can profit from their brand beginning immediately. Schools in states that were behind in drafting NIL legislation were concerned other universities could get a leg up in recruiting.
“We are excited the lawmakers in Pennsylvania passed law to allow our students to explore opportunities involving their name, image and likeness,” a statement from Penn State Athletics read on Wednesday.
“This law will give our students the same opportunities that students in states with NIL laws have to receive payment for the use of their name, image or likeness. We have always focused on preparing our students for a lifetime of impact and this new law will allow our students to grow their entrepreneurial spirit which they will carry with them long beyond their time at Penn State.”
The Big Ten’s footprint spans 11 states and stretches from New Jersey to Nebraska. Including Pennsylvania, Illinois and Ohio are the only other states in the conference where specific laws regarding name, image and likeness will take effect on July 1. Ohio Governor Mike Dewine on Monday preemptively signed an executive order on NIL.
Pending NIL legislation remains in statehouses around the country, and state legislators are crafting laws in other locales.
The NCAA has long fought against its student-athletes receiving compensation, arguing that monetary gain for their prowess in their respective fields of play diminishes their status as amateurs.
The organization was left on an island regarding the issue after Congress last month failed to come up with widespread legislation. The Division I Council on Monday sought to expedite matters as it voted in favor to recommend its Division I Board of Governors “adopt an interim policy that would suspend amateurism rules related to name, image and likeness.”
“For college athletes, it means that they will finally be on the same exact playing field as their colleagues across the country,” sports attorney Darren Heitner said on Wednesday. “The only reason they were never on that same playing field is based on a bylaw instituted by the NCAA effectively restricting those athletes from earning money from their names, images and likenesses, which are the main elements of an individual’s rights of publicity.”
Nebraska-based restaurant Runza wasted no time capitalizing on NIL. According to Clark Grell of the Lincoln Journal Star, Runza will give perks to 100 Nebraska student-athletes who share the company’s app on their social media channels.
“This a new and exciting era of college sports,” Becky Perrett, Runza’s director of marketing, said in a statement to Grell. “Runza has a long history of partnering with area colleges and universities for athletics sponsorships, and now, changes to the name, image and likeness policy allow our brand to directly support student-athletes.”
Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz on Monday used Twitter to unveil his logo. He filed a trademark registration for the logo last Friday, according to a screenshot from the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s website.
“For the first time, really, these athletes will have the same rights as all of their friends on college campuses,” Heitner said. “It’s an extremely significant moment because these rights should have never been taken away from them. It has absolutely no effect — and it will have no effect — on college athletics. It will merely allow athletes to earn money beyond costs of attendance.”
