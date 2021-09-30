Neshannock High boys golfer Matt Morelli is heading to the championship round.
Morelli, a sophomore, birdied the first playoff hole to claim the next-to-last spot for the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships, finishing with an 83. He was competing in the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Golf Championship, which was held on the par-70 Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley.
A total of 18 golfers advanced to the state championship event, which will be held Oct. 18 and Oct. 19 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Eden Christian senior Brian McDonnell shot a 5-over 75 to edge Quaker Valley Jackson Bould, who shot a 6-over 76, to win the WPIAL individual title.
