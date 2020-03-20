Moose paves way for Geneva College men's basketball team

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
Ethan Moose led the way for the Geneva College men’s college basketball team this season.
Moose, a senior guard/forward from Neshannock High, started 26 games for the Golden Tornadoes. He averaged team highs of 16.5 points and 8.6 rebounds in 31.7 minutes of action. His 16.5 points per game ranked second in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, while the 8.6 rebounds was third in the league.
Geneva finished the season at 14-14 overall. Moose finished his career with 1,668 points (seventh all-time at Geneva) and 810 rebounds (fifth all-time at Geneva).
Elsewhere around men’s college basketball:
•Aaron Sickafuse, a sophomore forward from Laurel, played eight games for Grove City College. Sickafuse saw 21 minutes of action, scoring seven points for the Wolverines, who finished 21-9 overall.
Grove City won the PAC Tournament title with an 86-70 win over Geneva. The Wolverines lost in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament, 84-66, to Elmhurst (Illinois).
•Garrett Farah (freshman guard, New Castle) and Brandon Bennett (sophomore guard, Shenango) competed for Chatham.
Farah played in 20 games, starting nine. He averaged 7.6 points and 3.2 rebounds a game in 21.3 minutes of action.
Bennett participated in four games, 16 minutes total. He scored nine points.
The Cougars, coached by New Castle product David Richards, compiled a 17-10 record.
•Ricky Roth, a senior guard from Ellwood City Lincoln, played in 26 games for Westminster College.
Roth made 24 starts, averaging 2.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 21.2 minutes a game.
The Titans completed the year with a 16-12 record. They qualified for the Eastern College Athletic Conference Tournament. Westminster won its opener in that tournament, 95-94, in triple overtime over Penn State-Behrend. The Titans were eliminated in the second round by Rutgers-Newark, 63-61.
•Craig Sauers played in 24 games for Bethany College.
Sauers, a sophomore forward from Laurel, started six games. He scored 5.3 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.7 minutes a game.
The Bison fashioned a 4-21 record.
•Shenango graduate Steve McNees is the director of operations at Duquesne under head coach Keith Dambrot. McNees played for Dambrot at Akron.
The Dukes finished 21-9 overall. They didn’t get to play a game in the Atlantic 10 Championship Tournament because of the coronavirus.
•Mason Mraz played in nine games off the bench for Clarion.
Mraz, a junior guard from Laurel, averaged 8.2 points and five rebounds in 23 minutes a contest.
The Golden Eagles finished 5-23.
•New Castle graduates Tyrone Steals and John Brown saw playing time for Penn State-Shenango.
Brown, a sophomore guard, played in 24 games, making 14 starts. He scored 4.1 points with 1.8 rebounds in 18.5 minutes a contest.
Steals, a senior guard, played in 10 games, nine of which were starts. He netted 12.6 points and grabbed 3.9 rebounds in 33 minutes of action per game.
The Nittany Lions finished 11-15.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Grove City College’s Lauren Frederick played in 22 games as a reserve. Frederick, a junior guard from Wilmington, 2.2 points a game in 8.5 minutes of action per contest.
The Lady Wolverines finished 25-3 overall, claiming the PAC Tournament title with a 54-52 decision over Washington & Jefferson. Grove City College lost in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament to Hope (Michigan), 69-18.
•Mohawk products Aliya Gage (senior, guard) and Megan Meyer (sophomore, forward) played for Westminster College.
Gage played in 20 games, starting 11. She averaged 4.3 points in 17.2 minutes a game. She also pulled down 3.3 rebounds a contest.
Meyer appeared in 25 matchups as a reserve. She tossed in 2.5 tallies 8.7 minutes a game.
The Lady Titans finished 20-8 overall. Westminster lost to Grove City in the PAC semifinals, 70-58. The Lady Titans received a bid to the Eastern College Athletic Conference Tournament, losing to Penn State-Behrend in the play-in game, 69-61.
•Isabella Roth, a freshman guard from Ellwood City, played in 24 games for Geneva College.
Roth started 19 tilts, netting 6.4 points with 3.8 rebounds in 21.5 minutes a game.
The Lady Golden Tornadoes were 3-21.
•St. Vincent College’s Erin Giancola played in 26 games.
Giancola, a senior from Mohawk, scored 5.6 points with 4.2 rebounds in 16.9 minutes a game.
The Lady Bearcats posted a 19-7 record.
•Penn State-Behrend’s Caitlin Carnuche and Brie Dean helped lead the team to a 17-11 record.
Carnuche, a sophomore guard from Mohawk, started all 28 games for the Lady Lions. She averaged a team-best 14.6 points to go along with 2.4 rebounds a game while averaging 30.1 minutes.
Dean, a freshman guard from Neshannock, competed in 28 games, starting seven. She scored 4.1 points and pulled down 2.4 rebounds a game in 16.9 minutes.
The Lady Nittany Lions competed in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Tournament. They beat Westminster College in the opener, 69-61. Penn State-Behrend was ousted in the next round by Cabrini (Pennsylvania), 100-64.
•Jacqui Baker saw limited action for Shippensburg.
Baker, a sophomore forward from Shenango, played in five games as a reserve for the Lady Raiders. She played seven minutes total and pulled down three rebounds.
Baker started her collegiate career at West Virginia Wesleyan College as a softball player before transferring after her freshman season.
Shippensburg finished the season 21-9 overall.
•A trio of locals saw playing time this year for Slippery Rock University.
Senior Karington Ketterer (forward, Ellwood City) along with freshmen Caroline Gibson (freshman, Laurel) and Lindsay Frabotta (guard, New Castle) helped the Lady Rock to an 8-20 mark.
Ketterer started all 28 of the team’s games. She averaged 4.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game.
Gibson played in 18 games off the bench, scoring 12 points and pulling down six rebounds. She played 4.9 minutes per contest.
Frabotta competed in six games as a reserve. She scored a point and blocked a shot in 13 total minutes.
•Bella Burrelli participated in 22 games off the bench for Edinboro.
Burrelli, a freshman forward from Neshannock, netted 3.5 points and pulled down 3.1 rebounds in 10.5 minutes a matchup.
The Lady Fighting Scots compiled a 17-11 mark.
•Jaidyn Eggleston played in 14 games as a reserve for Point Park University.
Eggleston, a junior guard from New Castle, scored 18 total points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while averaging 4.6 minutes a game.
Point Park finished 17-13.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
•Logan Ferrucci (sophomore, Shenango, hurdles) and Sabrina McClain (freshman, Mohawk, distance events) competed for Malone (Ohio) University. The duo participated for the Lady Pioneers at the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track & Field, which was hosted by Tiffin (Ohio).
Ferrucci finished 11th in the pentathlon with 2,506 points after five events.
McClain took second in section two of three in the one-mile run at the meet in 5:28.54.
•Haley Earl, a freshman from Shenango, is listed on Slippery Rock University’s indoor track and field team. She competes in distance events.
•Ian Jackson, freshman, Neshannock (distance), Cole Keister, senior, Union (hurdles) and Nathan Kraus, sophomore, Shenango (distance) participate on the men’s indoor track and field team for Westminster College. Megan Meyer, sophomore, Mohawk (throws), Katie Schrantz, senior, Neshannock (distance), Julia Strobel, junior, Wilmington (vaults) and Abigail Westcott, sophomore, Mohawk (vaults) participate on the women’s team.
In the Lloyd Sigler Spring Meet hosted by Salisbury on March 7, Schrantz was second in the 1,500-meter run in 5:18.47. Meyer was fifth in the discus with a heave of 24.37 meters and second in the javelin with a toss of 26.45.
Kraus finished fifth in the men’s 1500-meter run in 5:00.48 and Jackson was eighth in 5:04.60.
Josephine Strobel, Julia’s sister, was a member of the women’s volleyball team at Chatham.
•Miranda Schry was named to the River States Conference Women’s Indoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team.
Schry is a junior from Shenango competing in the jumping events. To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and be nominated by their institution.
•Devin Ross, a senior from Shenango, was listed on the Penn State-Behrend men’s track and field roster.
•Ethan Strobel competed for Carlow.
Strobel, a sophomore from Mohawk, participated in mid-distance events.
•Stefan Pontius and Dom Westbay helped propel Youngstown State University to its fifth straight Horizon League championship and sixth overall.
Pontius, a senior from Wilmington, placed fifth in the heptathlon with 4,166 points. He ran the 60m hurdles in 9.18 seconds, cleared the bar at 3.65m in the pole vault and finished the event with a time of 3:06.39.
Westbay, a senior from Shenango, took second in the shot put with a toss of 16.59m.
The Penguins won the championship with 214 points. Milwaukee took second with 154 tallies.
Jake Wilson, a senior from Laurel, also was listed on the Youngstown State roster. He competes in the throwing events.
•Jessica (Cooper) Smith is the men’s and women’s track and field coach at Grove City College. Smith is a Laurel graduate.
•Shenango products Dom Data and Brooke Waters (sophomore) compete for Geneva College.
Data was named the PAC Men’s Most Outstanding Performer in the conference’s championship meet Feb. 28. He broke both the PAC and the school record in the 200 meters with a time of 21.85 seconds. He also finished second in the 400 meters with a time of 50.84 seconds and fourth in the 60 meters with a time of 7.11 seconds.
Data also ran the anchor leg on the 1600-meter relay team that finished first with a time of 3:26.73. He also finished 10th in the long jump with a distance of 6.29 meters.
The Golden Tornadoes teams are coached by Shenango graduate Phil Thompson.
•Thiel College’s Mei Williams participated in the distance events.
Williams, a freshman from Wilmington, took 19th in the 400-meter dash in 1:12.49 at the PAC Indoor Track and Field Championships. She was 24th in the 200 dash in 31.33.
•Maria DeLuca of John Carroll (Ohio) placed first in the Ohio Athletic Conference championship meet in the triple jump and third in the long jump.
DeLuca is a junior and Neshannock graduate.
(Coming next week: The News will report on the local college athletes that competed in spring sports before they were canceled for the year. Email names of the student-athlete along with sport as well as school they are competing at to ncsports@ncnewsonline.com).
