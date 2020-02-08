Moore seniors are helping put Laurel on the wrestling map  

Like most triplets, Laurel High senior wrestlers Nick, Jake and Sam Moore are very much the same.
But they also couldn’t be more different.
They are not close to the same size — Nick wrestles at 132 pounds, Jake at 152 pounds and Sam at 195 pounds. And their personalities are far apart.
“All three are just very different people and it took some getting used to because you don’t think that’s what you’re going to see when you meet them,” veteran Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “Nick and Jake look very much alike. Sam is the one who looks like neither of them.
“They have a typical brother relationship, very competitive. I like to use it to get them fired up. But they’re also very supportive of each other. They come from a great wrestling family and are all just great people. They’ve truly been the cornerstone of our program during these last years.”
Sons of Billy Ray and Addie Moore, the family also includes twins, Willie and Rosie, who are in eighth grade. Willie is wrestling in the Spartans’ junior high program, where Billy Ray serves as coach.
Billy Ray and his family, in fact, came to New Wilmington/Laurel via South Range High in Ohio. Billy Ray previously wrestled at West Mifflin, going to the Marine Corps before his family eventually settled in New Wilmington. The Moores began coming to Laurel’s youth program and when Laurel and Wilmington formed a co-op with Carmichael as head varsity coach, Carmichael invited Billy Ray to serve as his junior high coach.
“My dad got us into it in fourth grade,” Jake said. “Nick always loved the sport, but it took Sam and me a little bit, but now we’re into it as much as he is.
“We have a wrestling mat at our house, so any time we want to practice, our dad never says no. He taught us to stay humble and just keep going,” he added.
Carmichael said he knew early on what gems he had in the Moores.
“They stood out right away,” Carmichael said. “They already had a knowledge of the sport and they made a huge impact on our junior high team. And they made a huge impact on our varsity team this year. They really stepped up and took leadership roles.”
Billy Ray said it’s been a pleasure to coach his triplets.
“It actually has worked out perfectly that they are in all different weight classes, because it’s been easy to work with them that way,” he noted. “They are great boys and very hard workers.”
The Spartans finished 9-4 in dual meets this season and now head into individual section and WPIAL tournament events next weekend at Canon-McMillan.
Nick goes in at 25-10, Sam at 14-8 and Jake at 19-9.
“Nick and Jake have shots of advancing to regionals and you never know, Sam could sneak in there,” Carmichael said. “I look forward to seeing what they can do.”
