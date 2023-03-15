The Mohawk Area school board, on Tuesday, unanimously agreed to open and advertise for the position of girls varsity basketball coach.
Ron Moncrief was the girls basketball coach this past season.
He had been the coach of the team for the past two seasons, taking his team to the WPIAL quarterfinals both years.
Speaking to the News Wednesday, Moncrief said he did not resign from his role, stating he was let go from his role with no explanation.
“It came as a complete shock to me. I tried to get answers,” Moncrief said. “It can’t be performance-based.”
Moncrief said his team showed improvement over this past season from year one, and while he said there are good days and bad days, he had a positive relationship with his players, using basketball to teach them life lessons and prepare them for life.
He said he was previously evaluated well by school principals.
He added he has tried to get an explanation from board members and administration, to no avail.
“This feels like a personal attack to me. I know I’d done nothing wrong,” Moncrief said. “I’m at a loss for words. I want answers, but nobody is willing to give me answers.”
Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk said the board regularly evaluates every coaching or activity supplemental position at the end of the season or activity, and this position was evaluated in accordance with that practice.
“Beyond that, as this is a personnel matter, I am unable to comment further, Houk said.”
Moncrief previously served as district athletic director until last December. In January, the board hired Kevin Wrona as interim athletic director.
Wrona is currently an assistant coach for the Mohawk boys basketball team and was a past boys basketball coach and assistant coach for the Mohawk girls basketball team.
