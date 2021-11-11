Sometimes balancing different jobs can be a task in and of itself.
For Mohawk High’s new athletic director, Ron Moncrief, it’s second nature.
“I love the job so far, Mohawk’s a great school district, it has great academics and an excellent tradition athletically,” Moncrief said.
Moncrief was elected by the Mohawk school board in September and started as the athletic director in October. Moncrief was hired in June as the head coach for the Lady Warriors’ basketball team.
“I’m just going to be me, I’m just going to be who I am and learn as much as I can and by doing that continue to add value and excellence that Mohawk already has,” Moncrief said. “By doing that and learning as much as I can and learning about the Mohawk school district, that’s the primary goal.”
Moncrief is a 1999 graduate of Arkansas City High School in Arkansas City, Kansas. Before joining Mohawk as the girls basketball coach and athletic director, Moncrief coached 14 seasons at Vincentian Academy, leading the Lady Royals to seven WPIAL championships and two PIAA crowns.
Aside from coaching and winning over 300 games at Vincentian Academy, Moncrief also was the athletic director there before the school closed in 2020.
“The hardest part is the long hours. It’s a lot of work that you do, that a lot of people don’t see. There’s always something to do and never down time. So there’s work to be done,” Moncrief said. “The easiest part is being around sports all day for a living. So what better job, especially if you love sports, than being an athletic director?”
During the 2020-2021 season, Moncrief coached at Nazareth Prep while working as athletic director at St. Joseph.
“After a while, you get used to the routine, just working with great people, athletics is something I have a passion for and being able to work with the students, athletes and teams is something I like to do,” Moncrief said. “I don’t look at it as work, I look at it as an opportunity to give back and add value to people.”
Moncrief is no stranger to holding a coaching position and being an athletic director at the same time considering his prior resume. He did note that the changing from a public to private school was something that stood out.
“My past experience, I was at a private school. So it’s the first time in a public school. So as far as everything else, it’s the same with working with students, working with coaches. But as far as going from private and public is different, that’s the biggest difference.”
Moncrief commented on his primary goals as athletic director for Mohawk as learning as much as possible to add value to the students and teams he now works for.
“I think a good athletic director is understanding your role, you’re incoming and in a place of leadership and service, your servicing your students, your athletes, your administrators,” Moncrief said. “Knowing your role as athletic director and learning that you work with and for other people and not having an ego, everyone has a role and if you work together, similar to coaching, even though you have a title as a head coach you have a role on the team.
“Doing the best you can each and every day and putting the students interest at hand you can’t go wrong.”
