The balance between academics and playing sports in college can be a hard act to juggle.
For Mohawk senior Cooper Vance, he’s doubling down on the workload for Eastern Michigan.
Vance is set to play as both a pitcher and a shortstop for Eagles in the fall. He hasn’t chosen an academic major yet, but has narrowed it down to business, environmental science or sports management.
“I have the benefit of teaching him and seeing him in the building,” Mohawk coach Nick Maiorano said. “He’s quiet, handles his business and works hard. He is everything you want out of a ball player.”
Vance said he’s ready for the leap to Division I.
“I think it’ll be a little bit of a workload being at the Division-I level,” Vance said. “I think I can do both. As long as I put the work in, I should be fine.”
Maiorano said he’s looking at Vance being a two-way player as both a pitcher and shortstop.
“I don’t think there’s been any determination yet by the coaching staff or Cooper, so I think he’s looking to do both,” Maiorano said. “Cooper did the smart thing which was finding the best fit for him. I think he found a good opportunity for himself there and it was mutual. He was invested in them and they were invested in him.”
Vance’s decision on settling with Eastern Michigan came after looking at a number of Division I schools.
“I had actually throughout the summer accumulated close to 12 Division I offers,” Vance said. “I had it narrowed down to what was in the Carolinas — UNC, Charlotte and Appalachian State. Eastern Michigan followed me most of the summer and they wanted me to come to visit a week before deciding. I really clicked with the coaches and the staff.”
Vance walked away with a 4-2 record on the hill last year for the Warriors. He also accumulated 65 strikeouts, pitched 38 innings and had a 0.55 ERA in his eight appearances on the mound.
“He was our Monday starter. He threw every Monday. He had six total starts in the season,” Maiorano said. “He might’ve been shorted a couple starts where others in Lawrence County had more starts. Cooper did everything we needed him to do and then some on the mound.
“He’s just a fierce competitor and it’s funny because it doesn’t change. He pitches the same way he plays shortstop. He brings that to every aspect of the game. His baseball awareness and him on the mound, he’s able to navigate the game a way that is next level. You could see that between a typical high school player and a player going to Division I.”
Vance commented he can see himself benefiting Eastern Michigan defensively as a shortstop.
“I could also see myself pitching at a high level too,” he said.
Vance had a batting average of .400 with 22 hits, 18 runs scored, seven doubles, one triple and one home run during the 2021 season.
“With Cooper, outside of just the tools that he has, the part of the game that he brings at least for us, as a newer coach and things that you’re looking for,” Maiorano said. “You’re looking for a model of what your players want to do,” Maiorano said. “It’s all the things you’d say about a player. There’s an intelligence to the game. His IQ and the way he sees the game, he’s at another level.”
This will be Vance’s last year on the diamond for Mohawk. Afterward, he stated he will be bringing the memories and knowledge from Maiorano to Eastern Michigan.
“The memories. I’ve been at Mohawk now and this will be my third year,” Vance said. “It was a good time and knowing all the kids I played with and the staff. Coach Maiorano is very knowledgable and it’ll carry over.”
