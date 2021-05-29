By Ed Farrell
CNHI News Service
SHIPPENSBURG –– Emerging as a runner-up not once, but twice in a two-plus-month span would be disheartening for some scholastic athletes.
However, Mohawk High senior Hannah McDanel wears that like a badge of honor.
She served as a standout for the Lady Warriors’ basketball team that lost the PIAA Class 3A championship game to Philadelphia’s West Catholic in late-March, and stood second in the 100-meter dash during Friday’s PIAA Track & Field Championships.
“It’s the memory of a lifetime” McDanel said from Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium infield. “Not many kids get to do that in their high school career, and I am so thankful that I got to win two WPIAL titles back-to-back in basketball. And now in track I get to be here, and a state runner-up in basketball.
“So not many kids get to do that, and I’m very thankful. It’s the best thing ever.”
At Giant Center in Hershey in late-March McDanel scored 14 points in the Lady Warriors’ 67-58 loss. It did not diminish a 19-5 campaign for Mohawk and mentor Mike O’Lare, nor McDanel.
“That was the best season ever. Being able to have playoff games at home –– let alone state playoff games at home –– that was the first time in Mohawk history that we ever even got to have state playoff games at home, so that was really fun,” she said.
“And just being able to make it to Hershey with our team,” she continued. “Nobody from Mohawk has ever done that –– or from Lawrence County. I think us and Neshannock (girls) were the first two teams from Lawrence County, so that was the best thing ever, a really good experience. We had lots of fun.
“I am going to miss basketball a lot, but track is where it’s at for me, so that’s the way I’m going,” she admitted.
“I hope to encourage all the young ones who are doing track and basketball. I hope that they remember me and they look up to me and they push themselves and push their teams one day like me and all my friends did. I have been friends with these girls since second grade, some since kindergarten (Paige Julian, Nadia Lape, Abigail Shoaf and Alexis Shiderly), and have been through it all with them, and I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else.
“And I hope the other people from Mohawk realize what we did, and they want to go and break our records and do the same thing we did.”
In Friday’s 100-meter dash preliminaries McDanel ran a 12.27.
“This was a big step. I PR’d in the prelims for an FAT time, so I’m really proud of what I did,” she said.
In the finals she clocked in 12.37, just off the pace of South Park’s Maddie Raymond (12.17). Ironically, in mere months they will become teammates at Robert Morris University.
“I’m so excited,” admitted McDanel, a daughter of Cheryl and Chuck McDanel. “I just got to run against Maddie and we’re going to be teammates next year and I think that’s going to be a very good duo in the four-by-one (relay), or just to be able to compete against each other in practice and help each other.
“I’m hoping (to compete in) several events ... whatever the coaches say, I’ll do it. I hope to do the four-by-one relay,” added McDanel, who was making her third appearance on Shippensburg’s statewide stage.
As a freshman she competed in the 4x1 and 4x4 relays, then duplicated that as a sophomore, while also qualifying in the 100-meter dash. She and all other PIAA athletes’ 2020 season was short-circuited by the coronavirus, but that didn’t dampen her scholastic swan song.
“I love it. You get to meet so many people, I’m meeting people I’m going to college with next year. So it’s definitely cool to get to see all the different competition and just meet new people,” a smiling McDanel said.
At Mohawk McDanel maintains a 3.6 grade-point-average. She will major in nursing at RMU.
“That’s one of the reasons why I’m going to college and playing a sport, ‘cause it keeps me in line, keeps my academics straight,” McDanel admitted, “because I know if I don’t do well in school then I can’t compete. My academics push me a lot and keep me going in sports.
“i just want to be able to help people, and I’ve always wanted to be a nurse, like, since seventh grade. I just haven’t found anything else that inspires me like that. My family has some medical issues, and I just want to be able to help people like them,” she explained.
Being a 2-time runner-up, taken in perspective, is an enviable accomplishment. It was pointed out to McDanel some scholastic athletes compete for four years and never qualify for state, let alone bring home a pair of medals.
“I’m very thankful for what I’ve been able to do, and I feel like hard work definitely pays off,” McDanel mused. “I feel like I push myself a lot at practice, and out of practice –– in school. School hasn’t been my best thing and I know I have to try extra hard for it, and I feel like I’ve done pretty well in that aspect, too.”
Ed Farrell is assistant sports editor at the Sharon Herald.
