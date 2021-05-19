SLIPPERY ROCK — Mohawk's Nadia Lape won two individual titles at Wednesday's WPIAL Class 2A championship meet, while county athletes brought home five total first-place finishes.
Lape won the long and triple jumps. She also teamed with Arie Smiley, Jordan Radzyminski and Hannah McDanel to win the 400 relay. Lape, McDanel, Radzyminski and Lillian McClain were second in the 1600 relay. Mohawk is taking 12 total competitors to next weekend's state championship meet at Shippensburg University.
Shenango's Emma Callahan and Laurel's Mitch Miles swept the shot put gold, while Shenango's Will Patton won in the discus.
The Class 3A competition, featuring both New Castle teams, is getting underway in the afternoon session from Slippery Rock University.
This story will be updated. More to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.