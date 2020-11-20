Mohawk youth football team claims league title

The Mohawk Lil Warriors fifth- and sixth-grade football team put together quite a season on the gridiron this year.
The Warriors completed the season unbeaten at 6-0 and captured their first Tri-County Youth Football League championship with a 32-7 victory over Neshannock at Mohawk High School.
Cash Stratton scored three touchdowns for the Warriors in the game, while Landyn Argiro and Carter Grinnen added one score each for the winners. Austin Gerrish scored a touchdown for the Lancers.
Mohawk’s defense allowed just 55 points all year. The Warriors’ first-team defense gave up 16 first downs and 19 points all season, and did not surrender a point after the first game of the season.
The Warriors’ defense was led by Stratton, Brayden Radzyminski, Franklin Kelley, Alex Kelley, Mason Beckinger, Landon Wallace, Zachary Barber, Carter Ernst, Kamren O’Lare, Jimmy Stivers, Eric Davenport, Grinnen and Argiro.
Other Mohawk team members included Brennen Conti, Jackson Hayes, Taylor Culley, Luke Duffy, Daniel Krise, Tim Craig, Luke Hudak, David Monrean, Jack Patterson, Christopher Vorderbrueggen, and Drake Zembower.
Coaches for Mohawk were Matt Argiro, Todd Radzyminski, Jamie Stivers, Bill Bradley, John Grinnen, Nick Wheeler, Nick Beam, and Nic Papotto.
The water boys were Jake Hudak and Johnny Stivers.
The following players made the all-conference team:
TCYFL
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
OFFENSE
First Team
Quarterback: Landyn Argiro (Mohawk)
Running backs: Cash Stratton (Mohawk), Justin Edworthy (Neshannock), Niko DeSalvo (Shenango), Chase Mitcheltree (Wilmington)
Tight end: Nick Lyons (Shenango)
Wide receivers: Anthony Ziccardi (Laurel), Collin Shaffer (Neshannock)
Offensive line: Alex Medved (Laurel), Domenick Willis (Laurel), Brayden Radzyminski (Mohawk), Kameron O’Lare (Mohawk), Austin Gerrish (Neshannock), Chad Christopher (Shenango), Sutton Black (Wilmington), Travis Stewart (Wilmington)
Punter: Chase Mitcheltree (Wilmington)
Offensive MVP: Cash Stratton (Mohawk)
Second team
Defensive line: Alex Medved (Laurel), Domenick Willis (Laurel), Franklin Kelley (Mohawk), Brayden Radzyminski (Mohawk), Chad Christopher (Shenango), Travis Stewart (Wilmington)
Linebackers: Cash Stratton (Mohawk), Austin Gerrish (Neshannock), Nick Lyons (Shenango), Camden Miller (Wilmington)
Defensive backs: Josh Sherman (Laurel), Landyn Argiro (Mohawk), Collin Shaffer (Neshannock), Nico Medure (Neshannock), Mason McConnell (Shenango), Nico DeSalvo (Shenango), Chase Mitcheltree (Wilmington)
Kickers: Alex Medved (Laurel), Brennan Stewart (Neshannock)
Defensive MVP: Cash Stratton (Mohawk)
