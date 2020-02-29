PITTSBURGH — The Mohawk High School girls basketball team won its first WPIAL championship with a 44-26 win over Beaver at the University of Pittsburgh's Petersen Events Center.
Saturday morning's game was the first title appearance for the school.
Nadia Lape scored 14 points to lead the Lady Warriors to the Class 3A title, while Paige Julian and Hannah McDanel each scored 11. Mohawk led 21-9 at halftime, but Beaver pulled within 25-17 midway through the third quarter. The Lady Warriors answered by scoring the next five points to end the quarter.
For complete coverage of Mohawk's victory in stories, photos and video, follow the New Castle News on Facebook, Twitter and online at ncnewsonline.com.
