WEXFORD — In a matchup of defending WPIAL champions, the Mohawk High School girls basketball used long-distance shooting and balanced scoring to win a second straight Class 3A title on Saturday, beating North Catholic, 54-48.
The win was the first in three tries for the Lady Warriors (17-4) against top-seeded North Catholic after two regular-season defeats. The victory moves Mohawk into next weekend's PIAA quarterfinals.
Paige Julian led the team with 15 points, while Nadia Lape had 14, Hannah McDanel 13 and Abby Shoaff hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. No other players scored for coach Mike O'Lare's team.
For more coverage of the WPIAL championship, see ncnewsonline.com/tipoff.
