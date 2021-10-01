The Mohawk High volleyball team won a marathon.
The Lady Warriors upended Freedom 25-13, 15-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-6.
Estelle Winck recorded five five aces for Mohawk and Audrey Magno added four kills. Deyani Revis contributed three kills and Dominique Walko scooped up six digs.
Freedom won the JV match 20-25, 25-15, 16-14.
Aaliyah Sizer-Anderson served four aces for Mohawk. Malayna McBride slammed five kills and Madi Weisz added three.
