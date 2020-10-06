The Mohawk High volleyball team put together an impressive performance Monday night.
Talia Magno recorded 10 points and seven assists to lead the Lady Warriors to a 25-21, 25-13, 25-16 WPIAL Section 1-2A road win over Freedom.
Megan Veon slammed nine kills for Mohawk.
The Lady Warriors won the JV match, 25-23, 25-21.
Jenna Barth posted 11 points with five assists, while Deyani Revis served seven points.
