The Mohawk High football team got in the win column for the first time this season Friday night.
Cory Brown and Brian Cline scored one touchdown each to help propel the Warriors to a 17-13 WPIAL Midwestern Athletic Conference road win over Ellwood City Lincoln at Helling Stadium.
Cline rushed for 127 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown. Brown added 101 yards on 11 attempts.
Dylan Lloyd added a 33-yard field goal as well for Mohawk (1-6 conference, 1-8 overall).
Tyler Powell scored two touchdowns for Ellwood City (0-7, 0-9). He rolled up 131 yards on 28 carries.
Mohawk returns home to host Summit Academy (1-7) in nonconference action, while Ellwood City visits nonconference foe Brentwood (7-2). Both games are set for 7 p.m.
