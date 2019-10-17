The Mohawk High boys and girls and Wilmington girls soccer teams have learned their pairings for the upcoming playoffs.
The boys team will take on Greensburg Central Catholic at noon Saturday at Butler in WPIAL Class 1A action.
The girls team will play Bentworth at 6 p.m. Monday at Upper St. Clair, also in WPIAL Class 1A.
The Wilmington girls have a bye in the first round of the District 10, Class 1A playoffs. They play Iroquois in the Round of Eight on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Laurel girls a winner
The Lady Spartans won in non-league action at Kennedy Catholic, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17.
Faith Gibson had 16 points, four aces and 19 assists for Laurel, while Mackenzie Miles added 14 passes five digs and five points, Jaeleigh Henderson seven points, three aces and eight kills, Mikayla Slater 13 passes, 11 points and seven kills and Regan Atkins 12 kills.
Laurel is now 9-4 overall.
The Lady Spartans were 25-11, 25-6 JV winners.
Bailey Hill had 15 points and four aces for the victors and Josey Fortuna added nine points, three aces and four kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.