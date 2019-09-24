Close
Mohawk's Abby Shoaff controls the ball on the attack while Neshannock's Lacey Salomon defends during a home game.
Mohawk's Corinne Williamson looks up field with the ball during a home game against Neshannock.
Mohawk's Ava Nulph dribbles down the sideline while Neshannock's Katelyn Walzer runs back on defense.
Mohawk's Ava Nulph (4) battles with Neshannock's Gianna Canciello for possession of the ball.
Mohawk's Ava Nulph throws the ball back in to a teammate.
Neshannock's Hayley Micco clears the ball away from her end of the field during an away game at Mohawk.
Mohawk's Natalie Quear shoots on goal during a home game against Neshannock.
Mohawk's Kristen Clark dribbles by Neshannock's Lacey Salomon during a home game.
Mohawk's Kristen Clark dribbles up the field during a home game against Neshannock.
Neshannock's Ellina DeLillo, left, and Mohawk's Kristen Clark, right, prepare for a drop-ball during a game at Mohawk.
Mohawk's Addison Carr throws the ball in to a teammate during a home game against Neshannock.
Mohawk's Madisyn Cole (24) keeps the ball away from Neshannock fullback Natale Morrone.
Abby Shoaff scored four goals to lead the Mohawk High girls soccer team to a 5-0 shutout of visiting Neshannock in WPIAL Section 3-1A action on Monday.
Madisyn Cole had the fifth goal for the Lady Warriors (4-3 section, 4-3 overall). Ava Nulph had two assists and Leah Stroebel one assist.
Goaltender Alexa Nulph contributed 11 saves.
Neshannock is now 0-6, 0-9.
Wilmington rolls to victory
Lindsey Martineau scored five goals to propel the Lady Greyhounds to a 13-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over Sharpsville.
Ava Krepp and Ashley Wignall added two goals apiece for Wilmington (3-0, 7-2). Sabrina Devite, Anna Williams, Emma Hill and Reese Walker scored one goal each for the Lady Greyhounds.
Hill assisted on three goals for the winners, while Emilia Labbiento, Sarah Thomas and Ava Krepp notched two each. Walker, Martineau, Hannah Lockhart and Megan Bayuk chipped in with one apiece.
Wilmington led 7-0 at the half.
Taylor Kendall and Leah Gerstnecker split the shutout in goal.
