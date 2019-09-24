Abby Shoaff Lacey Salomon

Girls soccer: Neshannock at Mohawk

Abby Shoaff scored four goals to lead the Mohawk High girls soccer team to a 5-0 shutout of visiting Neshannock in WPIAL Section 3-1A action on Monday.

Madisyn Cole had the fifth goal for the Lady Warriors (4-3 section, 4-3 overall). Ava Nulph had two assists and Leah Stroebel one assist.

Goaltender Alexa Nulph contributed 11 saves.

Neshannock is now 0-6, 0-9.

Wilmington rolls to victory

Lindsey Martineau scored five goals to propel the Lady Greyhounds to a 13-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over Sharpsville.

Ava Krepp and Ashley Wignall added two goals apiece for Wilmington (3-0, 7-2). Sabrina Devite, Anna Williams, Emma Hill and Reese Walker scored one goal each for the Lady Greyhounds.

Hill assisted on three goals for the winners, while Emilia Labbiento, Sarah Thomas and Ava Krepp notched two each. Walker, Martineau, Hannah Lockhart and Megan Bayuk chipped in with one apiece.

Wilmington led 7-0 at the half.

Taylor Kendall and Leah Gerstnecker split the shutout in goal.

